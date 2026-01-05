Kentucky signee Dallas Dickerson receives release from National Letter of Intent
The transfer portal blitz has reached Day 4 but recruiting work in the 2026 high school cycle is not done yet. Kentucky is still in the market for help in the high school ranks but the Cats lost one of their highest-ranked signees on Monday.
High three-star wide receiver Dallas Dickerson has received a release from his National Letter of Intent, per his Instagram page. KSR has confirmed that is no longer a member of Kentucky’s signing class.
The Peach State native is the No. 595 overall prospect and the No. 66 player in Georgia in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking. The wideout committed to UK on June 24 and signed with the Wildcats in December after the coaching change. However, lead recuiter L’Damian Washington stayed with the program through the early signing period before leaving to become the new wide receivers coach at Ole Miss. Meanwhile, Will Stein hired UTSA wide receivers coach Joe Price III to the same position at UK. Now Dickerson is deciding to back off his commitment and will enter the late signing period looking for a new college football home.
The Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee senior is one of the fastest prospects in the 2026 class. Dallas Dickerson received some legitimate SEC interest during the recruiting process and appears to have a high ceiling as a vertical wide receiver.
The Cats are now down to 11 high school signees in the 2026 recruiting class.
Kentucky Scouting Notebook: Class of 2026 (KSR+)
Kentucky’s 2026 signing class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Kenny Darby
|WR (6-0, 175)
|Bossier City (La.) Airline
|4-Star (No. 188 overall)
|Matt Ponatoski
|QB (6-2, 190)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller
|4-star (No. 226 overall)
|Denairius Gray
|WR (6-1, 170)
|Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
|High 3-star (No. 522 overall)
|Lincoln Watkins
|TE (6-4, 225)
|Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
|3-star (No. 609 overall)
|Ben Duncum
|DL (6-5, 250)
|Austin (Texas) Lake Travis
|3-star (No. 748 overall)
|Isaiah McMillian
|CB (6-0, 170)
|Katy (Texas) High
|3-star (No. 943 overall)
|Justyn Hartley
|LB (6-2, 215)
|Hoover (Ala.) High
|3-star (No. 953 overall)
|Prince Jean
|WR (6-0, 170)
|Valdosta (Ga) High
|3-star (No. 1,049 overall)
|Cameron Miller
|T (6-5, 310)
|Hammond (Ind.) Morton
|3-star (No. 1,072) overall)
|Davis McCray
|WR (6-2, 190)
|San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
|3-star (No. 1,295 overall)
|Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston II
|RB (6-0, 200)
|Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville
|3-star (No. 1,421 overall)
|Jordan Knox
|iOL (6-2, 325)
|Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
|JUCO
|Braxton Urquhart
|CB (6-2, 198)
|Hoover (Ala.) High
|JUCO
