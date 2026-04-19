Dan Hurley saw firsthand just how dangerous new Kentucky commit Alex Wilkins can be

Now committed to play basketball for Kentucky, Alex Wilkins made a name for himself with Furman in the NCAA Tournament last month.

The true freshman was electric for the Paladins in 2025-26, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds in 29.8 minutes per outing. He shot 46 percent from the field, 32.8 percent from deep on high volume, and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-5 guard was already popping up on future NBA Draft boards going into March Madness, but his fame sparked after putting on a show against Dan Hurley‘s UConn Huskies.

“He has great size and is a really talented player. I think Coach (Bob Richey) utilizes him really well offensively,” Hurley said of Wilkins before their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. “You don’t see as many freshmen that are as productive as he is, or can score at all three levels like he can, and is also dangerous as a passer.“

Those were Hurley’s words before Wilkins played a terrific game against UConn. Although it came in a losing effort, 82-71, Wilkins announced himself to the rest of the basketball world. He went for 21 points and four assists on 8-15 shooting (4-8 3PT) while playing 35 minutes in that defeat to the Huskies, which went on to finish as the national runner-up.

Couple that with his All-Southern Conference Second Team honor, and Wilkins quickly became one of the biggest names to enter the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

Alex Wilkins capped off a stellar freshman campaign at Furman with 21 points, 4 assists, and 4 triples vs #2 UConn in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.



Promising foundation on both ends with his lanky frame, speed, instincts, and budding shot-creation arsenal. pic.twitter.com/me4qLhDLL3 — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) March 21, 2026

Hurley liked what he saw so much that he even recruited Wilkins in the portal. Alabama, Kansas, and Syracuse were also involved with the high-upside scorer before he chose Kentucky on Saturday. Wilkins will slide in next to Washington transfer Zoom Diallo as the Wildcats’ likely starting backcourt duo for 2026-27 — two of the portal’s top 35 talents, per On3.

That pairing of ball-dominant guards has led to arguments online about how they will mesh together. Some question the their fit and how they’ll be able to share the ball. But UConn guard Solo Ball might be able to help settle some of those worries for the Big Blue Nation.

“We know about Wilkins,” Ball said before playing him in the NCAA Tournament. “He’s a great player with the ball, but off the ball, he’s just as dominant.”

Mark Pope got himself a good one in Alex Wilkins.