The Cathausen Effect: Kentucky Basketball keeps winning since Danhausen came to town

On May 21, the University of Kentucky announced a collaboration with WWE wrestler Danhausen, including a “Cathausen” t-shirt featuring the wrestler and the Kentucky Wildcat mascot. At the time, it seemed like a simple promotion for his appearance at “SmackDown” at Rupp Arena later that week, but in light of the events that have unfolded since, it may have been much, much more.

If you’re like me (or the rest of the KSR staff outside Phoenix Stevens) and had no idea who Danhausen was three weeks ago, here’s a quick rundown. Donovan Andrew Danhausen, known as Danhausen in the ring, made his WWE debut in February 2026, when he emerged from a coffin inside a large wooden crate during the Elimination Chamber. His get-up can best be described as part vampire and part ghoul in KISS makeup. He claims to have supernatural powers and curses his opponents, declaring them “very nice” or “very evil” in a very funny voice.

As Danhausen has grown in popularity, those curses have gone outside the ring, most notably in the sports world, undoubtedly because of WWE’s partnership with Disney. In April, he cursed Stephen A. Smith, a lifelong New York Knicks fan, on “First Take.” The Knicks then lost two straight to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The next week, at the request of a fan on Cameo, Danhausen lifted the curse on the Knicks and placed it on the Hawks. It worked. The Knicks beat the Hawks and swept the Philadelphia 76ers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ahead of Game 1, Danhausen returned to ESPN and cursed the Cleveland Cavaliers on “NBA Today.” He was in Madison Square Garden to see the Cavs blow a 22-point lead and posed with a Knicks jersey, while in costume, on the court after New York’s 115-104 overtime win. The Knicks swept the Cavs and now have a 2-0 lead vs. San Antonio in the NBA Finals. They’ve won 13 games in a row since Danhausen uncursed them, a streak that has lasted 44 days.

The wrestler is feeling himself so much that he issued a list of demands to New York Mayor Zohran Momdani ahead of Game 3, requesting a giant Danhausen balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that drops pizza and hot dogs to spectators on the street. He’s even dabbling in the Stanley Cup Finals, cursing the Carolina Hurricanes in the middle of Game Three, which Carolina went on to lose to the Vegas Golden Knights in double overtime.

Back in Kentucky, I’m becoming increasingly convinced that we’re also seeing Danhausen’s magic at work. Since the “Cathausen” shirt was released and Danhausen’s appearance at “SmackDown” at Rupp, the basketball program has been on a roll. Two days after the collaboration was revealed, Malachi Moreno announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft to return to Kentucky for a sophomore season. The next week, Milan Momcilovic signed with the Cats, a massive boost to next season’s roster and BBN’s morale. On Sunday morning, the good news continued, with 2027 Top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton committing to Kentucky on his official visit, becoming Mark Pope’s highest-ranked high school pledge yet.

The credit for all of these developments belongs to Pope, who is coming off his best week as Kentucky’s coach. Pope faced a ton of pressure coming into this offseason, with concerns about roster management, recruiting, and messaging reaching a fever pitch after every misstep. Leading up to Danhausen’s trip to Lexington, there was growing fear that Moreno might stay in the draft, which would have been a death knell for next year’s roster. Momcilovic was leaning that way too, and even if he returned to college, other suitors were lining up, ramping up fan fears that another whiff was on the way. Instead, both will be at Kentucky next season, and Hampton the season after that, debunking the biggest criticism of Pope thus far, that he can’t land elite high school recruits.

So yes, Pope has been on fire and more than deserves his victory lap; however, given what we’re seeing with the Knicks right now and Danhausen’s collaboration with UK and trip to Rupp Arena a few weeks ago, I’m not ruling out a supernatural assist from a wrestler I didn’t know existed three weeks ago. Can we go ahead and book Cathausen for Big Blue Madness?