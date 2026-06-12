Darius Miller, Chris Lofton honored with Keys to the City of Maysville

Maysville is far from being the biggest city in Kentucky, but it’s produced some notable names over the years, particularly on the hardwood.

Two of them were awarded Keys to the City of Maysville this week. Former Kentucky men’s basketball wing Darius Miller and former Tennessee men’s basketball guard Chris Lofton were the recipients of this impressive honor.

Mayor Debra Cotterill and City Manager Matt Wallingford presented the keys at the 13th annual Darius Miller and Chris Lofton Skills Camp, which was held from Monday through Wednesday at the Mason County Fieldhouse. Well over 100 kids showed up to learn from two of the best players the Bluegrass State has ever seen.

“Chris and Darius, for your dedication, time, and effort in ensuring a positive experience for the youth of our area, for being shining, positive examples to our students, and giving generously back to your community, I present you the keys to the City of Maysville, along with our heartfelt thanks, respect, and gratitude,” said Mayor Cotterill.

Miller and Lofton, both natives of Maysville and graduates of Mason County High School, were accompanied by their parents for this cool honor.

Congratulations to Chris Lofton and Darius Miller for being awarded Keys to the City of Maysville. Thanks to Mayor Debra Cotterill & City Manager Matt Wallingford for presenting the keys to the Lofton & Miller families. #DariusMillerChrisLoftonCamp #MaysvilleProud #KeysToTheCity… pic.twitter.com/NR0fP34piv — Camp One (@the_camp_one) June 11, 2026

Miller, 36, and Lofton, 40, have wrapped up their playing days, but basketball still follows them everywhere. Both are ingrained in the Kentucky basketball community. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen Lofton roaming the sidelines of high-profile high school games in Lexington over the last few years. Miller runs a basketball training program in Lexington with even bigger plans for the community on the way.

Spend enough time in central Kentucky, and you’re likely to run into one of these local legends. They’re also just great human beings — yes, even the former Tennessee player — who care about the people around them.