Darius Miller joins the KSR Pregame Show before Kentucky hosts Georgia

Kentucky is back in Rupp Arena tonight, playing its last unranked opponent left on the home schedule. The Georgia Bulldogs are in town on a losing skid, providing an opportunity for the Wildcats to add another win to the record before a difficult finish.

The game tips off at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Before it begins, former Wildcat Darius Miller joins the KSR Pregame Show to preview the game. Darius is at KSBar and Grille with Ryan Lemond, Drew Franklin, and a rowdy crowd of fans heading to Rupp or sticking around for the watch party.

Want to listen? Tune in from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio.

You can call in to talk to Darius and the guys at (859) 280-2287 (CATS) to ask a question or share your prediction for the game.

Go Cats. Beat the Dawgs.

