Kentucky is contender for Syracuse transfer Darrell Gill

Kentucky was expected to be in the market for a starting wide receiver once the transfer portal window opened on Jan. 2. Some movement is now starting to occur. The Cats are in the mix for some transfers with Texas connections.

The Wildcats are a contender for Missouri wide receiver transfer Marquis Johnson. Will Stein‘s program is also a contender for Syracuse wide receiver transfer Darrell Gill.

“Among the early schools to watch for one of the top wide receivers set to enter the portal are Arizona State, TCU, Louisville and Kentucky,” On3’s Pete Nakos reported on New Year’s Eve morning.

The former three-star recruit out of Humble (Texas) Atascocita standout where he also played basketball and was a Texas State Championship qualifier in the 4×200-meter relay. The speedster would make an immediate impact for Syracuse when he seven passes as a true freshman in 2023 and also averaged 21.8 yards as a starting kick returner. Darrell Gill leveled up as a sophomore in 2024 as he finished the season with 31 receptions on 48 targets for 570 yards in two touchdowns for a double-digit win Syracuse squad. Even with massive QB issues on his team in 2025, Gill posted career highs in receptions (32), targets (67), and receiving touchdowns (five) as a junior.

Gill is a true outside receiver with good size (6-3, 190) and legit top end speed who can be a vertical target in the passing game. The ACC transfer is yet another wide receiver transfer target to emerge as the Cats are also pursuing Johnson and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn). Each has multiple years of playing experience in a power conference with some explosive play potential.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of nine players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

