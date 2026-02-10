Darryn Peterson Did Not Play (Again) and the World Learned the Story via a Video of a Guy Texting

One day after the Super Bowl, the sports world was reintroduced to college basketball with one of the biggest games of the season. Undefeated No. 1 Arizona traveled into the hornet’s nest at Phog Allen Fieldhouse, a nearly impossible place to win against a Top 10 Kansas team, which has arguably the best player in the country. The problem for Bill Self is that you never know if Darryn Peterson is going to play.

Peterson has only appeared in 13 of Kansas’ 24 games this season. Initially, it has a hamstring issue that sent him to the sideline. He missed a few more games after rolling his ankle. The trend felt more like a comedic bit after his highlight dunk against BYU gave Kansas a 20-point halftime lead. Then he sat for the final 16 minutes with cramps as the Cougs clawed back to make it a 4-point game in the final two minutes.

Kentucky fans know what it’s like to have a five-star phenom on the bench. Usually, it’s because of an injury, or you have a weird Shaedon Sharpe situation where you only get to see him warm up. However, at least in our collective experience, the fanbase can simply resign themselves to ever believing that player will actually return to the court. You don’t know what Peterson is going to do on a game-by-game basis, and last night, we reached a new level of shenanigans on this roller coaster.

Peterson was not on the Kansas availability report. Approximately 20 minutes before tip-off, Kansas officials ruled him out of the game due to flu-like symptoms.

“We thought he’d go,” Bill Self said after the game. “I thought adrenaline would kick in and he would go. He was out there at shootaround. But you could just tell he didn’t feel great.”

That’s not the story that circulated around the internet. An Arizona fan account shared the following video where it appears an ESPN crew-member is sharing the inside scoop of what actually happened.

“So hes sick and he didn’t tell anyone in practice and Bill said don’t half a** it if your gonna play, if not sit. DP said Fuck It, I’m out.” pic.twitter.com/6zY1LBKfxp — #1🏀 Barstool Arizona🌵 (@UofABarstool) February 10, 2026

Daniel Berk, a Senior Sports Information Director at Kansas, refuted that report online. “The person texting in this video is a contracted crew worker who handles official stats during the game for ESPN,” shared Berk. “He does not work for KU and is not affiliated with the athletic department in any way. He has no inside information and was speculating. We are handling internally.”

It’s objectively hilarious to say that he is not affiliated with Kansas at all. Then two sentences later, say you’re handling it internally. So which one is it? This appears to be how he handled it internally.

Tfw they explain to you that you’re famous on the internet https://t.co/8Bf8moChTV pic.twitter.com/hcAPYXmp5W — Derek Hein (@derekhein) February 10, 2026

It ultimately did not matter. After all, Kansas was at Phog Allen. Bill Self’s record at home in Top 10 games when he’s the lower-ranked opponent is 15-0. They led most of the way, but had to sweat it down the stretch in an 82-78 win. After Arizona’s loss, only one undefeated team remains, Miami, Ohio.