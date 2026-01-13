David Gusta Locks In Spot at the Shrine Bowl

This time a year ago, David Gusta was one of Kentucky’s most significant additions from the transfer portal. After one season in Lexington, he’s on his way to the NFL and is getting a stage to prove it in front of front office personnel.

The former Kentucky interior defensive lineman has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. First played in 1925, it is the longest-running college football all-star game in the country. This year’s contest will be at The Star in Frisco, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Senior Bowl has eclipsed this contest in prestige, but the Shrine Bowl has gotten more shine since its move to Texas. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Shriners Children’s. Three former Wildcats have accepted invitations to the game. Gusta will join offensive lineman Jager Burton and wide receiver Kendrick Law.

A 6-foot-3, 317-pounder from San Bernardino, California, Gusta started in all 12 games for Kentucky in 2025 at nose guard. He had 12 total tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and three quarterback hurries. A space-eating two-gapper in the trenches, he started his career at Washington State. His college career ended with 36 starts in 44 appearances, 74 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks. Gusta has impressive explosiveness for his size, which will make him an intriguing NFL Draft prospect in April.

Will Stein and Jay Bateman have been tasked to reassemble the position following Gusta’s departure. The Cats lost three nose guards, with sophomore Kalen Edwards as the only returner. The Wildcats went to the transfer portal and picked up commitments from Jamarrion Harkless and Dominic Wiseman. Harkless logged a ton of snaps over the last two seasons at Purdue, while Wiseman emerged as a starter last fall for South Alabama. Former LSU defensive lineman Ahmad Breaux is another interesting addition who is bringing some versatility to the trenches.

