David Pollack Believes Will Stein will make Kentucky a Winner

Will Stein turned many across the SEC into Kentucky football believers during his appearance at the podium in Tampa. One of the most respected names in college football is buying stock in Kentucky, thanks to a reference on his resume.

David Pollack was an All-American at Georgia whose career was cut short by injury. Following his playing days, he spent many Saturday mornings on the College GameDay desk. Even though he no longer works for the four-letter network, he stays plugged into the sport. Ahead of the 2026 season, Pollack believes Kentucky football will ascend with Stein leading the way.

“There’s a basketball powerhouse right down the road that just became a football powerhouse and won a National Championship. Why not Big Blue Nation?”

Pollack is not the first to compare Kentucky to Indiana. What’s different is his source of information.

“I texted Dan Lanning about Will Stein,” Pollack said on his latest podcast. “Staff and player relationships: unbelievable. He’s not afriad to try new things. He matches scheme to his personnel the best, makes his QB comfortable in every system, a dynamic personality. There’s a reason Oregon has been so good.”

It’s not just that Lanning gave Stein a letter of recommendation. The early roster building results speak for themselves.

“To me, it’s the Big Blue Wall, the offensive line up front. You’ve got guys with starts across the board from Tennessee to Alabama to Ohio State and Baylor. You’ve got a QB in Kenny Minchey with high upside. I have no doubt that Will Stein is going to get the best out of them,” said Pollack.

“His system is really, really good. I think there’s enough pieces that they’ve brought in and enough experience, enough explosiveness, that now the play-caller will put them in a position to succeed.”

David Pollack is all in on Kentucky and you should be too.

Download the KSR/On3 App for all things KSR, including breaking news alerts, podcasts, schedules, and access to KSBoard, our message board.