DB Jesse Anderson Transfers from Pitt to Kentucky

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush1 hour agoRoushKSR

Big Blue Nation was in need of some good news. The Kentucky football program happily obliged by adding another player from the transfer portal.

Defensive back Jesse Anderson shared on social media that he is transferring to Kentucky. He has two years of eligibility remaining after completing his redshirt sophomore season.

Anderson was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of a familiar South Florida High School, Ft. Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. A star wide receiver and safety in South Florida, he picked the Panthers over Louisville and Maryland.

Anderson redshirted during his true freshman season. In 2024, he was primarily a special teams player, securing nine tackles. He split time at receiver and safety last season at Pitt, tallying a pair of tackles.

Kentucky is aggressively pursuing safeties in the transfer portal. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman regularly deploys three in his 4-2-5 scheme. Earlier this week, the Wildcats logged a big win by bringing in three-year Florida starter Jordan Castell to line up alongside Ty Bryant, giving Kentucky one of the most experienced safety units in the SEC. Anderson and former Florida nickel Aaron Gates will also provide reinforcements.

Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class

The Wildcats are up to 14 players in Will Stein‘s first transfer portal class.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonDBFt. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal GibbonsPittRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore

