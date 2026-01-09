DB Jesse Anderson Transfers from Pitt to Kentucky

Big Blue Nation was in need of some good news. The Kentucky football program happily obliged by adding another player from the transfer portal.

Defensive back Jesse Anderson shared on social media that he is transferring to Kentucky. He has two years of eligibility remaining after completing his redshirt sophomore season.

Anderson was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of a familiar South Florida High School, Ft. Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons. A star wide receiver and safety in South Florida, he picked the Panthers over Louisville and Maryland.

Anderson redshirted during his true freshman season. In 2024, he was primarily a special teams player, securing nine tackles. He split time at receiver and safety last season at Pitt, tallying a pair of tackles.

Kentucky is aggressively pursuing safeties in the transfer portal. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman regularly deploys three in his 4-2-5 scheme. Earlier this week, the Wildcats logged a big win by bringing in three-year Florida starter Jordan Castell to line up alongside Ty Bryant, giving Kentucky one of the most experienced safety units in the SEC. Anderson and former Florida nickel Aaron Gates will also provide reinforcements.

The Wildcats are up to 14 players in Will Stein‘s first transfer portal class.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson DB Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons Pitt Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore

