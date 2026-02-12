De'Aaron Fox added to 2026 All-Star Game as injury replacement
A sixth Kentucky Wildcat has been named a 2026 NBA All-Star.
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday afternoon that San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has been added to this year’s All-Star Game. Fox, who will play for Team USA in the new United States vs. World format, is replacing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a right calf strain.
In first full season with the Spurs after being traded from the Sacramento Kings ahead of last season’s trade deadline, Fox has helped San Antonio to a 38-16 record (second in the Western Conference) alongside budding superstar Victor Wembanyama. The former Wildcat is averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 32 minutes per outing across 45 appearances. He’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from deep, and 79.5 percent from the free-throw line.
This will be Fox’s second All-Star appearance and first since the 2022-23 season with the Kings, when he finished 11th in MVP voting.
Fox will join the likes of Tyrese Maxey (PHI), Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK), Devin Booker (PHX), and first-timer Jamal Murray (DEN) as Kentucky’s All-Star Game representatives. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) was originally named an All-Star starter, but an abdominal injury will sideline him for the event. He was replaced by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun.
Even still, that means we’ll still have five former ‘Cats taking the floor for the All-Star Game on Sunday (5:00 p.m. ET | Peacock/NBC). The format will look a bit different than usual, though. This year’s event will feature two teams made up of players from the United States and one team of international players. All three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games.
Below are the rosters for all three teams. Every team will include at least one former ‘Cat.
USA Stars
- Scott Barnes (TOR)
- Devin Booker (PHX)
- Cade Cunningham (DET)
- Jalen Duren (DET)
- Anthony Edwards (MIN)
- Chet Holmgren (OKC)
- Jalen Johnson (ATL)
- Tyrese Maxey (PHI)
USA Stripes
- Jaylen Brown (BOS)
- Jalen Brunson (NYK)
- Kevin Durant (HOU)
- De’Aaron Fox (SAS)
- Brandon Ingram (TOR)
- LeBron James (LAL)
- Kawhi Leonard (LAC)
- Donovan Mitchell (CLE)
- Steph Curry (GSW) Injured
World
- Deni Avdija (POR)
- Luka Doncic (LAL)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) Injured
- Nikola Jokic (DEN)
- Jamal Murray (DEN)
- Norman Powell (MIA)
- Alperen Sengun (HOU)
- Pascal Siakam (IND)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK)
- Victor Wembanyama (SAS)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) Injured
