De’Aaron Fox — heavily criticized for series play — congratulated Karl-Anthony Towns on title win

It’s probably in De’Aaron Fox‘s best interest to turn the phone off for the entirety of the offseason — if he hasn’t already. It was a collective choke job for the San Antonio Spurs, with everyone doing their part to turn double-digit leads in every game of the NBA Finals into a 4-1 series defeat, no all-around performance worse than the blown 29-point cushion in Game 4. The former Kentucky Wildcat, however, has received the bulk of the blame, thanks to some untimely mistakes and high-volume, low-efficiency shooting numbers.

Fox went for seven points on 3-15 from the field and 1-8 from three in 37 minutes, closing out the Finals averaging 12.8 points on 34.4 percent shooting and 25.0 percent from deep.

Considering his four-year, $229 million extension, which kicks in starting in July and will see him earn $63 million by 2029, the franchise and its fans needed to see more than a 5-for-19 FG display in the fourth quarter across five Finals matchups. They can give a pass to 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama, 21-year-old Stephon Castle and 20-year-old Dylan Harper — all on rookie deals — for their youth-driven errors and the lights being too bright, but not the max-contract 28-year-old.

Fair or not, Fox has been forced to take it all on the chin, but that’s not stopping him from letting his character show through adversity. Rather than sulk, he acknowledged his performance wasn’t good enough, while also congratulating a fellow Kentucky alum on his first championship ring.

From one Cat to another, Fox found Karl-Anthony Towns after Game 5 and gave him a well-deserved message of support, considering all he’s been through to get to this point.

It may not be Fox’s time quite yet, but if it was going to happen to anybody, he’s glad it was KAT.

De'Aaron Fox made sure to say congrats to fellow Kentucky Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns 🫂 pic.twitter.com/hwQJ9PeWFU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 14, 2026

Fox made his rounds with everyone after the loss, even finding his old coach with the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown.

They were together for three years from 2022-25 before Brown was questionably fired, despite being named NBA Coach of the Year in 2023. Just a season later, they were back together, now on basketball’s biggest stage with different franchises.

De'Aaron Fox and Mike Brown after the Knicks beat the Spurs in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/6xXFY6Ccmg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 14, 2026

Towns and Brown won this time around, but don’t underestimate the chip on Fox’s shoulder going into his tenth year as a pro. This finish undoubtedly left a bad taste in his mouth and he’s got a long list of doubters to prove wrong.