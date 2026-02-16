De'Aaron Fox Nets a Game-Winner in All-Star Game Tournament

One of the last players added to the NBA All-Star roster hit the biggest shot of the night. Former Kentucky Wildcat De’Aaron Fox was a star for the Stripes, who made it to the Championship game of the first NBA All-Star Tournament.

This year, the NBA ditched the traditional All-Star game format in an attempt to make it more competitive. The players were split into three teams — Team World, Team USA Stars, and Team USA Stripes — and competed in a round robin with three 12-minute games. The top two advanced to play in the championship. The final game was the only one that was not competitive.

It looked like the Stripes were running away from the Stars when Anthony Edwards took over. He got a bucket near the rim, then stole a pass and sank a three to give his team the lead. That’s when the former Wildcat stepped in and stole the show.

LeBron James found Donovan Mitchell in the middle of the lane. He quickly kicked out to De’Aaron Fox. He got the defender to jump for a ball fake, then held the follow-through on his three that fell through the net as the clock struck zero.

The first three games of the All-Star Tournament were all decided by one possession. That was not the case in the Championship rematch. The Stars took control with a 15-0 run turned the game into a blowout. Edwards earned MVP honors.

Fox hit the game-winner, but did not leave the event with a trophy. A couple of former Cats still got to celebrate a victory: Devin Booker and Tyrese Maxey. I’d like to share stats from all of the former Wildcats in the All-Star Game, but six players over four games is a little complicated. I’ll save that for Zack NBA-gan.

Arkansas Tried Doing the All-Star Game Flex

Fox was one of six former Kentucky Wildcats suiting up in this evening’s All-Star event in Los Angeles. No other college team had multiple former players in the tournament. For some reason, Arkansas felt the need to brag about Kentucky’s accolades. Why they continue to do this, I do not know.

Coach Calipari’s track record speaks for itself.



6 NBA All-Stars on the floor tonight. pic.twitter.com/n03TKEeq1z — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 15, 2026

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball season for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.