DeAndre Liggins joins La Familia for The Basketball Tournament in 2026

DeAndre Liggins, the man who saw the fall of Billy Gillispie and the rise of John Calipari in Lexington, is back for year two with La Familia and The Basketball Tournament.

He returned to Lexington for his debut last season, where he suited up in two games for La Familia. Now, he’s set to wear the blue and white again alongside the likes of Quade Green, Andrew Harrison, Kahlil Whitney, Willie Cauley-Stein, Reid Travis and Archie Goodwin.

La Familia will take on The Ville — Louisville’s alumni team — in a best-of-three series starting at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington on Saturday, July 18 at 12 p.m. ET, live on FOX. Game two will take place at Freedom Hall in Louisville on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m. ET, live on FS1. Game three, if necessary, will return to Lexington at HMC for the finale on Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

From there, it’s a single-elimination tournament the rest of the way, starting with the quarterfinals against the winner of Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse Alumni) vs. Hall In (Seton Hall Alumni).

Liggins spent three seasons at Kentucky from 2008-2011, playing in 100 games and averaging 5.8 points per contest. He was a key contributor in the Wildcats’ Elite Eight and Final Four runs in 2010 and 2011 before entering the 2011 NBA Draft and sticking around in the league through 2018, followed by a successful overseas professional career. That has included stops in Greece, Spain, London, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and, most recently, Iraq.

Best known for his dagger 3-pointer from the corner against North Carolina to send Kentucky to the Final Four in 2011, the former SEC All-Defensive Team and NCAA All-Region Team member is back in Lexington.

Welcome home, DeAndre Liggins!

La Familia Roster 2026