Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. visits Kentucky

Head on a swivel season continues on over at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility where Will Stein and his first coaching staff are working furiously to build a roster. There have been surprises all day. KSR found out one of the big surprises on the end of Day 1.

KSR’s Matt Jones was the first to report that Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. visited Kentucky first to kick off this portal blitz.

Texas WR Deandre Moore is currently visiting Kentucky pic.twitter.com/h2oB82Wupa — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 3, 2026

The former top-150 recruit from Southern California is a former Louisville commit who spent three years in Steve Sarkisian‘s program at Texas. The six-foot and 192-pound receiver has played in 35 games with 16 starting assignments. Moore has posted consecutive seasons of 30-plus receptions for 400-plus yards. The class of 2023 prospect has mainly been a slot receiver in Sarkisian’s offense.

Kentucky currently has 10 scholarship wide receivers on the roster but we knew that this would be a priority position that the new staff would focus on in the transfer portal. After one day, DeAndre Moore Jr. has emerged as one of the top options at wideout. The SEC transfer was the first wide receiver to visit UK during the portal window. This is a big target for the Wildcats.

We’re now up to 15 Kentucky players expected to hit the transfer portal. The portal window officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

DL Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

WR Montavin Quisenberry

QB Cutter Boley

RB Dante Dowdell

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.