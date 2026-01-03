Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. visits Kentucky
Head on a swivel season continues on over at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility where Will Stein and his first coaching staff are working furiously to build a roster. There have been surprises all day. KSR found out one of the big surprises on the end of Day 1.
KSR’s Matt Jones was the first to report that Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. visited Kentucky first to kick off this portal blitz.
The former top-150 recruit from Southern California is a former Louisville commit who spent three years in Steve Sarkisian‘s program at Texas. The six-foot and 192-pound receiver has played in 35 games with 16 starting assignments. Moore has posted consecutive seasons of 30-plus receptions for 400-plus yards. The class of 2023 prospect has mainly been a slot receiver in Sarkisian’s offense.
Kentucky currently has 10 scholarship wide receivers on the roster but we knew that this would be a priority position that the new staff would focus on in the transfer portal. After one day, DeAndre Moore Jr. has emerged as one of the top options at wideout. The SEC transfer was the first wide receiver to visit UK during the portal window. This is a big target for the Wildcats.
Kentucky Football Portal Tracker
We’re now up to 15 Kentucky players expected to hit the transfer portal. The portal window officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- CB Nasir Addison
- DT Austin Ramsey
- WR Troy Stellato
- DL Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr.
- EDGE Jacob Smith
- DL Jerod Smith II
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- QB Cutter Boley
- RB Dante Dowdell
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
