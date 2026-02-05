It's Decision Day for Kentucky IOL Brady Hull

It was a frenetic few weeks for Will Stein. The day after he was hired, he had to sign a recruiting class. He then juggled calling plays for Oregon during the CFP while building a coaching staff, then assembled a transfer portal class. Once the hay was in the barn, he hit the road recruiting. He’s looking for his first commit in Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class*, and it could come from an in-state recruit.

Brady Hull is a three-star interior offensive lineman from Pulaski County High School who’s considered the tenth-ranked player from Kentucky. Hull was recruited by the previous coaching staff. Once Stein’s squad arrived, they quickly made him a priority.

“Kentucky is definitely one of the top schools for me right now,” Hull told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “What stands out is the coaching staff, the direction of the program, and how comfortable I feel there. It makes it better that I’m only about an hour away. It’s going to take something special to top what Kentucky is showing me.”

Hull visited Kentucky for a Junior Day in January. Offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich returned the favor right after the visit, and Will Stein made the trek down I-75 to visit the offensive lineman prior to the dead period.

Stein wasn’t the only SEC head coach who traveled to Pulaski County last month. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer is trying to pry him away from the Cats. Hull even scheduled an official visit to South Carolina.

Louisville and Virginia are also in the mix for Hull’s services, but Kentucky and South Carolina are considered the top dogs in this recruitment. A few RPM picks have been placed for Kentucky. Can Stein score an early win over an SEC foe to secure his first 2027 commitment? We’ll find out this afternoon.

* QB DJ Hunter is a Kentucky commitment, but the QB announced his decision over the summer. He’s still committed to the Cats, but Stein did not recruit Hunter.

