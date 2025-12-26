Defensive back Ty Bryant will return to Kentucky for senior season

A key piece of the Kentucky football defense is sticking around for the Will Stein era.

KSR has learned that defensive back Ty Bryant will return to the Wildcats for his senior season. Bryant, a Lexington native and graduate of Frederick Douglass High School, led Kentucky in tackles this past season as a junior with 76. The star safety also led UK in interceptions (four) while recording a pass deflection and a pair of tackles for loss. That season-long production led him to earn All-SEC Second Team honors.

Larry Vaught of VaughtsViews was first to report the news of Bryant’s return.

Stein, Bateman Have Convinced Ty Bryant to Stay at UK: https://t.co/IGa7V5A3qX — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) December 26, 2025

Bryant would have had plenty of options had he elected to enter his name into the transfer portal, which officially opens on Jan. 2, but the homegrown product intends to see his time at Kentucky all the way through. He’ll suit up for Stein and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who comes over from Texas A&M. Josh Christian-Young, who recently coached safeties at Houston, has been hired to fill the same role at UK and will serve as Bryant’s new position coach.

As a junior in 2025, Bryant set the tone for his season early with a pair of interceptions against Ole Miss in Week 2. It was the first time a Kentucky player logged two picks in an SEC home game since Anthony Wajda in 1999 vs. LSU. A team captain, he also secured an interception in the win over Florida and in the loss at Vanderbilt. Bryant ended up being the only Wildcat selected by the coaches to one of the All-SEC Teams.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Bryant made an impact from day one at Kentucky. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2023 before playing all 12 in 2024. Across this three-year college career, Bryant has racked up 162 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles across 37 games played. Having a real impact player and vocal team leader back on the roster is a huge boost to Stein’s first defensive unit at UK.

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.