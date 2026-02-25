Déjà Vu in Lexington? How Kentucky Basketball Mirrors the Football Team's Collapse

Doesn’t this feel like déjà vu all over again? What Big Blue Nation is experiencing while watching Mark Pope‘s Kentucky basketball team doesn’t feel too different than what we saw during Mark Stoops‘ final season at Kroger Field.

Before you call me crazy, let me start by admitting that comparing these two programs is often a fool’s errand. The context of where each program stands in the hierarchy of their respective sports is completely different. The way these sports operate is also different. It’s much easier to get hot on the hardwood than on the gridiron.

Nevertheless, these two Kentucky teams share a few things in common that should help Big Blue Nation prepare for what’s next.

Lack of Star Power in Roster Construction

The Kentucky football team signed 247’s No. 10 transfer portal class ahead of the 2025 season. On3 had the Cats just a few spots lower at No. 12. That looked good on paper, until you started asking the question: Who are the stars? Will they have an All-SEC player? Kentucky’s transfer portal class included only one Top-50 player in the class, DT David Gusta. Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace came in at No. 82.

It’s a similar story for Mark Pope’s basketball team. Kentucky had the second-ranked transfer portal class in the On3 and ESPN rankings, while 247 slotted them just a few spots lower at No. 5. Like the football team, the basketball program only had one individual ranked inside the Top 50. Jayden Quaintance was On3’s No. 4 player, the same number of games he’s appeared in this season.

A Quick Change of Plans

Without star power at wide receiver, Bush Hamdan designed a plan to use a significant amount of pre-snap motion to create confusion and get pass-catchers open. It resulted in a disaster in the final seconds of the first half against Ole Miss. Kentucky was the team who was confused, and severe clock mismanagement led the ABC broadcast crew to mock the program as they entered the halftime locker room.

Kentucky made a quarterback change, replacing Zach Calzada with Cutter Boley. Immediate results did not follow. After the loss at South Carolina, Hamdan recalled a moment of enlightenment with Kevin Barbay, leading Kentucky to scrap all of their preseason plans for a new one.

“We don’t look anything like we imagined. This is not the plan. This was not the scheme. This was not how this was conceived at all.”

Those were Mark Pope’s words from earlier this month. The basketball team’s change of plans was out of necessity. Kentucky lost its point guard to a season-ending injury, then Kam Williams broke his foot, and Jayden Quaintance‘s injured knee flared up, sidelining him indefinitely.

Kentucky Starts Slow, Then a Hot Streak

Before the ball was kicked-off, the Kentucky football season appeared to hinge on the Ole Miss and South Carolina game. The Wildcats lost both in uninspiring performances. All hope appeared vanquished after the Cats were stuffed at the goal line in overtime against Texas. That was not the case. Mark Stoops rallied the troops and won three straight games, securing the second win at Auburn since the 60s and ending a two-year SEC home losing streak against Florida.

Uninspiring does not describe every Kentucky basketball non-conference game, but it certainly applies to the losses against Michigan State and Gonzaga. The Wildcats’ wheels were spinning when they opened conference play with consecutive losses, then they captured lightning in a bottle. Kentucky overcame double-digit halftime deficits to defeat LSU and Tennessee twice. It all happened in the middle of a stretch where Kentucky won eight of nine SEC games.

Does Kentucky Have One More in Them?

Mark Stoops had rallied his troops. They showed mental toughness during that three-game win streak. Surely, they had enough left in the tank for one more win. Road trips to Vanderbilt and Louisville presented challenges, but this team proved it had resolve. Win one, and the Cats were back to the postseason, preserving Stoops’ job.

The Kentucky football team had nothing left in its tank. Diego Pavia did whatever he wanted to Kentucky in a blowout. Even without any scholarship running backs on its roster, Louisville ran all over Kentucky in an embarrassing shutout.

It felt like that team had turned a corner by showing resolve and winning gritty games, but they were who we thought they were.

This Kentucky basketball team did the exact same thing during that 9-game stretch. They showed so much mental toughness and resolve in those comeback victories, but do they have enough in the tank for one more run, or are they who we thought they were?

Three regular season games remain. Hopefully, the end of this Kentucky basketball season does not share a similar fate to its football counterpart, but it feels like déjà vu all over again.

