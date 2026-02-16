DeMarcus Cousins Asked Tyrese Maxey for his All-Time Kentucky Starting 5

John Calipari’s run at Kentucky has turned NBA All-Star Weekend blue for the last 15+ years. It featured an interesting twist ahead of this year’s Tournament at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

DeMarcus Cousins went to four straight NBA All-Star Games from 2015 to 2018. Injuries shortened his prime, and now he’s four years removed from his time in the NBA. He quit playing international basketball last year and has been spending his free time dabbling in the media world.

Cousins put on his journalism cap ahead of this weekend’s All-Star Game. When Tyrese Maxey was at the podium, Boogie asked the other former Wildcat to give his all-time Kentucky starting five.

Maxey wisely kept the scope within players from the Calipari era, sticking to his area of expertise. He refused to selfishly include himself, but was quick to name his first two players, Cousins and Anthony Davis.

In Maxey’s lineup, he has Devin Booker at the three and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. He had a hard time finding the right person to round out his starting five.

“I wanna say Jamal (Murray) or D-Fox, but I gotta go John Wall. I gotta go John Wall,” said Maxey. “I have to put John Wall in there because he was the first. I was doing the John Wall (dance) when I was kid.”

DeMarcus Cousins asked Tyrese Maxey for his top five all-time Kentucky starting lineup during NBA All-Star Weekend. #UK pic.twitter.com/eDoge0L7Vl — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) February 15, 2026

Maxey is in the middle of the best season of his career. He’s averaging 28.9 points per game while playing an NBA-leading 38.6 minutes per game for the 76ers, who are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.

He was one of six former Kentucky Wildcats who suited up in the NBA All-Star Game. Maxey tallied 15 points over three games in the round robin tournament and got to celebrate a championship alongside Devin Booker.

