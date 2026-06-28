DeMarcus Cousins was Ellen Calipari's favorite player

I get it. John Calipari is no longer the coach at the University of Kentucky, which means a lot of Big Blue Nation will tune out anything and everything he says in media appearances, especially while he is sporting an Arkansas t-shirt. But I can't help but promote this clip of Cal talking about his wife Ellen's favorite player because it is also the favorite Wildcat of a large swath of Kentucky fans: DeMarcus Cousins.

On the Run It Back podcast with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and DeMarcus Cousins himself, Calipari shared a fun anecdote about their time in Lexington.

He said, "DeMarcus was my wife's favorite. I have no idea (why). And he knows this. She would say to me, 'Quit yelling at DeMarcus!'"

That's when Boogie chimed in with, "And she was right."

Cal continued, "And he would say, 'Mrs. Cal, keep telling him that. He yells at me all the time. Tell him to yell at someone else."

Evidently, Ellen Calipari and I have something in common.

It is hard to put into words how special Cal's first team was at Kentucky. With Cousins, John Wall, Eric Bledsoe, Patrick Patterson, and so many other likeable guys, it was a ride like no other. I'm still convinced that if Jodie Meeks had come back to college that year, that team would have gone undefeated and lived in college basketball legend for all time.

Also, if it weren't for a string of really bad luck, Cousins would still be in the league, making serious contributions to a championship contender. Now, he's awesome in his new role behind the microphone and will always be my (and Ellen's) favorite Wildcat.