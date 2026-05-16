DeMarcus Henry 'blessed' to earn offer from Mark Pope and Kentucky

Mark Pope has extended his first scholarship offer of the live period — and it came almost immediately after the standout prospect’s debut performance in Memphis at Nike EYBL Session II.

With the Wildcats in attendance, 2027 top-10 recruit DeMarcus Henry scored an offer from Kentucky, with the 6-7 wing ranked second nationally at his position announcing it late Friday evening. He dropped 25 points and Pope almost immediately pulled the trigger.

“After a great conversation with Coach Mark Pope, I’m thankful to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky,” he wrote on social media.

Blessed!!



After a great conversation with Coach Mark Pope, I’m thankful to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky. #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/vlWlbzfZdd — DeMarcus Henry (@demarcushenry15) May 16, 2026

Henry entered the event averaging 16.3 points through three games in EYBL Session I, shooting 48.6 percent from the field to go with 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. It was a weekend good enough to join the top 10 standouts in Atlanta, according to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw.

“The weekend started out with a bang for DeMarcus Henry, and things did not let up for his production,” he wrote in April. “On Friday night, the 6-foot-7 forward had a 17-point and 16-rebound double-double. Not only did he score the ball and rebound at a high rate, but he also averaged 4.0 STOCKS (steals + blocks) over the weekend. Henry is still figuring out his game, how he consistently scores, and rounding out his skills to get to his spots on the floor. With that, the production he consistently gives is hard to ignore. This weekend was no different, as he put up numbers across the board.”

He picked up right where he left off in Memphis.

Oregon, Ohio State and Washington were among those to extend offers last AAU season, followed by winter offers from BYU, Mississippi State, LSU, USC, Arizona State and Oklahoma State. Now, the future five-star has his first blue blood offer.