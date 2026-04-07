Denzel Aberdeen enters transfer portal, will need waiver to play in 2026-27

Denzel Aberdeen is looking to play a fifth year of college basketball.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Aberdeen entered his name into the transfer portal soon after the window opened at midnight. The Kentucky guard spent three seasons at Florida and one more with the Wildcats, meaning he will need a waiver from the NCAA to suit up in the 2026-27 season.

Aberdeen was Kentucky’s second leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists in 30.6 minutes per outing. The 6-foot-5 guard only appeared in 12 games during his freshman campaign in 2022-23 with the Gators. If Aberdeen is granted a fifth year, he’ll spend it outside of Lexington.

[Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker]

This was certainly an unexpected decision from Aberdeen, but not an unusual one ahead of this offseason’s portal window. Several college players who have exhausted four years of eligibility have announced intentions to transfer with hopes of being granted a waiver. Aberdeen will look to do the same.

An argument he could make for a fifth year is his limited 12-game freshman season, where he played just 41 total minutes for Florida, but it will be a long shot.

Aberdeen was a key piece to Kentucky’s 2025-26 roster. After helping the Gators win the 2025 national championship as the first guard off the bench, he transferred to UK and took on a starting role with the Wildcats. A season-long injury to point guard Jaland Lowe moved Aberdeen from his usual combo guard spot to being a floor general. During 18 SEC games as PG1, Aberdeen averaged 13.8 points and 3.7 assists with just 1.2 turnovers in 32.3 minutes per contest.