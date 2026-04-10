Denzel Aberdeen has committed to Florida (yes, you read that correctly)

So, uh, we’ve got some news to share that is a little bizarre, but kind of… awesome? I think? It may not matter either way, but it’s worth the discussion.

Denzel Aberdeen, a former national champion at Florida, has committed to the Gators after spending his final season of eligibility at Kentucky. That’s according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the former Wildcat packing his bags and heading back home as a native of Orlando.

Sources: Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen has committed to Florida.



The 6-5 guard — who was an integral part of the Gators' run to the 2025 national title — averaged 13.5 PPG last season and will now be reunited with Todd Golden in Gainesville. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2026

He spent his first three years in college in Gainesville before transferring to Lexington as a senior. With four seasons of eligibility now complete, he will need a waiver to play one more year back where it all started at UF — his argument coming from the 12-game freshman stint with the program where he played just 41 total minutes. Not sure that will hold up with the NCAA, but with the five years to play five rule coming down the tracks, maybe they just say screw it and give it to him? It wouldn’t be the most ridiculous thing going on with the sport, we know that much.

Aberdeen was Kentucky’s second-leading scorer this past season, averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists in 30.6 minutes per outing. He joins Jaland Lowe, Collin Chandler, Mo Dioubate, Brandon Garrison, Andrija Jelavic and Jasper Johnson among outgoing transfers following Mark Pope’s second season in Lexington.

What a time to be alive. Is it weird to say I’m rooting for him to get it?

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