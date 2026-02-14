Denzel Aberdeen isn't anticipating any love on Valentine's Day against his former team

Denzel Aberdeen remains friends with some of his former Florida teammates, but there won’t be much Valentine’s Day love shared between the two sides when he makes his return to Gainesville this afternoon.

“It might not be that much love on that day, for sure. It’s going to be a battle for sure,” Aberdeen said this week on SiriusXM College Sports Radio. “I most definitely miss my guys and stuff like that. But, it’s going to be a battle for sure. (Thomas Haugh) is my dog and best friend ever since he stepped on campus. When he first stepped on campus, he was begging for No. 10, so I gave it to him.”

It’s no secret that Florida head coach Todd Golden would have preferred to keep Aberdeen with the Gators for this season. Abeerdeen was the fourth guard on the most talented backcourt in the country last season, one that led Florida to a national championship. But offseason negotiations didn’t go as either side had planned. That opened the door for Aberdeen, born and raised in the Sunshine State, to make his way to Lexington.

“I’d imagine he’s gonna hear some noise from the crowd,” Golden said of Aberdeen on Inside Gators Basketball. “I think they appreciate loyalty here at Florida, and they want guys to be around here for a long time. I anticipate that they’ll keep it clean, but at the same time, let him know they don’t necessarily like seeing him in that blue.”

Golden has Florida playing like a top-five team going into today’s 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC) showdown with No. 25 Kentucky. His frontcourt trio of Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu, and Alex Condon is one of the best you’ll find in the nation. But with Aberdeen off to Kentucky, Golden had to replace his top four guards in the offseason through the transfer portal. Boogie Fland (Arkansas) and Xaivian Lee (Princeton) have come along as of late, but Aberdeen has been the better player of the group since the start of SEC play.

“He’s helped their team quite a bit get right over these last couple of months and put them in a position where they’re competing,” Golden told reporters on Friday. “It’s another game tomorrow and don’t anticipate it being an issue or distraction for us.”

Through 11 conference games, Aberdeen has averaged 13 points and 3.1 assists in 30.7 minutes per outing while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from deep, and 86 percent from the free-throw line. He has seven games in double-figures against SEC teams. After taking some time to settle in as Kentucky’s full-time starting point guard, he’s filled that role about as well as anyone could have asked for given the Wildcats’ injuries this season.

Aberdeen clearly didn’t make a wrong decision by transferring from Florida to Kentucky. He’s elevated his overall game, earned a starting spot for a now-ranked team, and received a pay raise along the way. But that doesn’t mean he won’t still try to go a little bit harder against his former school.

“I’m expecting (Aberdeen) to probably try and get off here,” Lee said Friday. “If I was him, I would be doing the same thing. It’s a cool opportunity for him, but I think for us, it’s also equally cool for us.”

