Denzel Aberdeen listed as probable against Auburn

There was one surprise on the SEC’s Availability Report for Kentucky’s matchup with Auburn.

Senior guard Denzel Aberdeen was listed as probable. Aberdeen has not missed a game during the regular season for Kentucky (17-9; 8-5 SEC), filling in as the point guard since early January. He’s averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 assists per game on 41.2 percent shooting since the start of SEC play. Being listed as probable means he’s still more likely to play against the Tigers than not.

As expected, the Wildcats will also be without the usual three players: Jayden Quaintance (knee), Jaland Lowe (shoulder), and Kam Williams (foot) will all sit out Saturday’s game against the Tigers due to injury. Auburn center Emeka Opurum, who has not appeared in a game since November 26, is also out.

via SEC

Lowe has not suited up for UK since going down with a season-ending injury on January 10. Quaintance has been out of the lineup since January 7 due to swelling as a result of his ACL rehab, and it does not sound like he’ll be back any time soon. Head coach Mark Pope said Thursday that the projected NBA lottery pick is “not ready right now”, adding that he does not feel optimistic about that changing any time soon.

However, Pope did continue to leave the door open for Williams to potentially return. The sophomore has transitioned from scooter to crutches to a boot to now walking in sneakers since breaking his foot on January 21 and undergoing surgery soon after. Pope said it’s “possible” that Williams could return before the season ends, depending on how long Kentucky remains alive in the postseason.

Regardless, all three Wildcats will be sidelined on Saturday. Hopefully Aberdeen won’t join them. Tipoff at Auburn is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

