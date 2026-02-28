Denzel Aberdeen is playing like a 'top-level point guard' in the SEC

Denzel Aberdeen certainly didn’t envision himself as Kentucky’s starting point guard when he transferred to the Wildcats, but he’s filled that role as well as anyone could have asked.

Before the regular season could even begin, Aberdeen was thrust into a larger on-ball role than he was used to at Florida. Jaland Lowe‘s shoulder issues began with the Blue-White Game in October and continued until too many setbacks forced him to the sideline for good in January. Lowe was recruited to Kentucky with the sole intention of being PG1. Aberdeen was going to play alongside him and Otega Oweh in the backcourt as the score-first guards.

But as the season went along, Aberdeen — whether he wanted to or not — adjusted well to his new position. He found a rhythm once SEC play began to ramp up. Through 15 conference games, the 6-foot-5 lead guard has averaged 14 points and 3.3 assists per outing. He has 50 assists to just 19 turnovers while shooting 37.8 percent from deep.

Aberdeen isn’t the same style of point guard that Lowe is, but he’s found a way to retool his game and help Kentucky win games as the primary ball handler.

“He’s been a top-level point guard in this league,” Head coach Mark Pope said of Aberdeen on Thursday. “Which is incredible considering that he didn’t walk into the season as a point guard. It’s really hard to do. I’m so proud of him. And he continues to grow every single game.”

.@DenzelAberdeen went to work last night 🔋



19 PTS (6-12 FG, 4-6 3FG) | 5 AST | 4 REB pic.twitter.com/9cvZu7B4SS — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 25, 2026

Aberdeen has provided a steady hand for the Wildcats in conference play. As a team, Kentucky has struggled with turnovers during its recent 1-3 stretch, but not Aberdeen. He’s posted 16 assists to just three turnovers over the last four games. He’s scored at least 14 points in Kentucky’s previous five outings. When Pope needs someone to make a big play, Aberdeen is one of the few who have shown he can step up and execute.

And that was especially true against South Carolina on Tuesday. Soon after the Gamecocks took an early 12-5 lead, Aberdeen drilled a trio of three-pointers in under two minutes that put Kentucky ahead 22-15. In a game where UK turned the ball over 14 times, he was flawless with his ball security.

“This was a game where I think he sensed, like, ‘Okay, I need to put some extra impression on this game.'” Pope added. “And he was able to do it.”

Aberdeen is a team-high +79 in the plus/minus category since the start of SEC play. Only Oweh has played more minutes and scored points against conference competition. Aberdeen’s 2.63 assist/turnover ratio in SEC games ranks him in the 91st percentile among all players, per CBB Analytics — a number that’s better than the likes of Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt), Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee), Aden Holloway (Alabama), and Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn), just to name a few.

He might not have come to Lexington expecting to be a point guard, but Aberdeen embraced it at a time when Kentucky desperately needed him to.

