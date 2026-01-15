Denzel Aberdeen's second-half performance saved Kentucky against LSU

Nobody had a good first half for Kentucky against LSU, but Denzel Aberdeen was particularly ineffective in a starting role. The Florida transfer played 14 minutes before halftime, missing both of his shots while getting tagged with a pair of fouls along the way. But a change in attitude during the intermission was all he needed to flip the script.

And Kentucky needed every second of it to overcome an 18-point second-half deficit and beat the Tigers on a game-winning buzzer-beater by Malachi Moreno.

“Shoutout to Coach (Mark) Pope,” Aberdeen said postgame. “He got on me in the halftime, told me to be aggressive and be yourself. I just wanted to do whatever I can to get this win for this team.”

After posting a goose egg in the first half, Aberdeen was a different player out of the locker room. The 6-foot-5 guard — alongside his backcourt teammate Otega Oweh — shouldered the offensive load for Kentucky in the second half.

Aberdeen poured in all of his 17 points after halftime, shooting 5-6 from the field, including a 2-2 clip from deep, while going a perfect 5-5 on his free throws. He chipped in three assists and a rebound along the way, turning the ball over just once as he played the entire 20-minute half. Aberdeen did all this while sitting on three fouls for the final 17:29 of game time.

With nothing working for the Wildcats on offense through the first half, Pope gave Aberdeen the freedom to take over.

“We kinda abandoned all the stuff where we’re using the width of the floor and we just kept the ball in the middle of the floor and just put it in his hands a lot in the second half,” Pope said of Aberdeen. “Kinda running the same actions over and over again. He and Malachi were really creative in finding every different shot out of those actions. It was an impressive IQ game for both those guys.”

Adding in Oweh’s 15 points in the second half, it was he and Aberdeen who helped save Kentucky down the stretch, consistently knocking down big, lead-cutting shots for the ‘Cats. All 17 of Aberdeen’s points after halftime came during an 11-minute stretch, too — from the 18:57 mark to the 6:57 mark. That’s how you take over a game and force your way into a massive comeback win.

