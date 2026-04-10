Derek Abney’s Kentucky practice visit highlights shared fan experience many have with Will Stein

Kentucky brought Will Stein home when they hired him away from Oregon in December. That has created quite the dynamic for many in Big Blue Nation.

Weekly listeners of “11 Personnel” are very familiar with this dynamic. This new partnership for the football program hits really close to home for me. Stein and me are the same age. We went to rival high schools. Played against each other in high school in front of 40,000-plus in attendance and with state championships on the line in the postseason. We have mutual friends and acquaintances. There are a lot of streams being crossed. Perhaps the strongest dates back to going to games in Commonwealth Stadium.

Kentucky’s new head coach has discussed going to games with his dad and sitting in section 128, row 13. Well, I was sitting a couple of exits downs in section 126, row 31 with my grandpa, Clem Luckett, cheering on the Cats. Those fall Saturdays helped create my football passion and fall in love with the game. Core memories were made in that stadium and parking lot that will be hard to forget. Many of you have an experience just like that and that is why you keeping coming back to the stadium in the fall.

Myself — and the rest of Big Blue Nation — are reminded constantly that Stein was in the same stadium with us in the late 90s and early-mid 00s. We’ve heard him discuss Tim Couch, Jared Lorenzen, and other Kentucky legends. He had one of those legends at practice this week.

Every Kentucky fan in their 30s knows how much Derek Abney ruled. Stein is among that group.

“Literally, he’s one of the most electric players to every play here,” Stein told his team when he introduced the former Kentucky star. “He’s a legend of Kentucky football. He’s definitely one of my childhood heroes. Give it up for Derek Abney.”

Abney was a first-team All-American in 2002 who set seven NCAA records during his time at Kentucky. The Wisconsin native finished his career with 2,339 receiving yards on 197 receptions and 18 receiving touchdowns. The star was remembered for his eight return touchdowns. Abney took six punts to the house during his playing career.

This seventh-round pick was the ultimate overachiever who played on some fun offenses with Lorenzen. There were numerous tough losses from 2000-03 (I was there at LSU’s Bluegrass Miracle just like many of you reading) but Abney became a fan favorite for thousands of kids in this state. The wideout was electric, kept you on the edge of your seat, and was an outstanding partner for the Hefty Lefty.

In his meeting with the team, Abney explained how he had success with the current UK roster. The 45-year-old shared what it takes to have success at this level. Confidence is king.

“You gotta believe. And have belief and confidence in yourself. No. 2, the SEC whatever you do, the wins and success don’t just come to you. You gotta be bold and you gotta go take it,” Abney said. “You can have belief in yourself, but you gotta be bold and take it. Don’t be timid. And last, you gotta stay positive. You can’t necessarily dictate success, but you have to set yourself up the best you can.”

Will Stein has talked about bringing an aggressive play style to Kentucky. Derek Abney lived that as a player. Members of the Big Blue Nation love to see a favorite around the new team. Many of those fans were hoping that Stein could give this program a spark. Embracing the past is a way to do that and sharing behind the scenes content helps the fan base connect with the program.

The head football coach also continues to show us that he owns shared experiences with many of us. We all remember Derek Abney running wild on returns. So does Will Stein. We’re crossing a lot of streams right now. The nostalgia is real.