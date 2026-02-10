Derek Anderson and '96 teammates let Mark Pope hear it during Kentucky's slump: 'He gets no passes.'

Life is good for the Kentucky Wildcats right now, ranked again for the first time since early December after winning eight of nine for real momentum coming down the home stretch of the regular season. Despite starting 9-6 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, this team is playing its best basketball just before March Madness — exactly what you’re looking for if you’re Mark Pope.

Make no mistake about it, though, the pessimism was justified before this run. Don’t believe me? Ask those closest to the second-year coach, who Pope promised would keep him in check the minute he took the job back in April 2024.

“With those high expectations, there will come criticism,” he said at his introductory press conference. “But I don’t want you guys to worry, because I have a group chat with every single one of my ’96 championship teammates and they will destroy me every time something goes wrong [laughs].”

Insert Derek Anderson, who earned All-SEC honors as a Wildcat himself and was on that ‘96 championship team — and happily on that group message with Pope.

Now, we know the Kentucky head coach is known for hyperbole, but that isn’t the case when it comes to his teammates letting him hear it during tough times. They’re always supportive and fair, but the standard is the standard no matter who you are. In fact, it may even be higher when you’re a title-winning player yourself because you know what it takes to get there.

Anderson is quick to relay that message.

“It’s active,” he told KSR of the team’s group chat. “He gets it, too — he gets no passes. We’d be like, ‘Pope, what you doing, man? We’re gonna come in here and rough you up.’ It’s always ongoing, but we’re always positive. We always tell him, motivate him. He asks for some opinions sometimes, just talking, because we’re his brothers.

“We’re not opinionated, we’re facts. We’re not gonna give him a pass if he’s not doing well. We’re not gonna beat him down when he’s not doing well. We’re gonna say, ‘Hey, man, we’re here for you, just keep getting better, man. Just do this, this, and that,’ and he’s always been responsive to that. So our group chat is very active.”

His debut season was something out of a Disney movie, building a roster from scratch and tying an all-time NCAA record for top-15 wins, leading the Wildcats to their first Sweet 16 since 2019.

Year two? Well, it’s getting better, but you’d be lying if you said it was all sunshine and rainbows — especially early. There was a time Kentucky was trending toward bubble status before finally getting back on track.

How would Anderson grade the year-and-a-half his former teammate has been leading the program? That’s a tough one, knowing it’s early in Pope’s tenure and nobody is a finished product at this stage.

But he’s pleased with the growth.

“Well, I don’t think I’d grade anybody’s first year — it’s like me grading me as a freshman or a sophomore, as I was as a junior or senior. I’m averaging 20 points, playing different, mature. You’re different,” he said. “I think his progression has been great, and I think that’s what you wanna see. You wanna see progression.

“Everybody’s not gonna win a championship that first year in. You look at your second year, you get better, and then you start to see progression. If you see progress, you see a championship coming.”

As for the blowout losses where effort and heart were fairly criticized before this recent breakthrough? Like DeMarcus Cousins did very publicly at the time, they weren’t pleased — especially Anderson as a Louisville native who not only knows what it means to wear the uniform, but grow up in the state.

“We was giving it to him, too,” he added. “We’re gonna be honest with you, we’re gonna be like, ‘Come on, man. Get on them guys a little rougher,’ and he started doing that.”

It wasn’t about the losses piling up when the team struggled, it was about how they were losing games. You can’t lose by 35 in Nashville and act like you don’t care the way fans care.

“I think when the fans are upset, they’re upset at how you play,” he said. “Because we lost games (in ‘96) and nobody went in on us, and it’s just how you’re losing. We don’t lose by effort. We lose by chance, or somebody plays well, someone beats us on a better shot or something, but you don’t lose by effort.

“And as a Kentucky player, and as a Kentucky person who was born here, we play with passion, and you have to show that.”

For him, that’s been the biggest difference in the Wildcats’ recent jump, winning eight of the last nine: heart.

“The kids started understanding that, and their passion and effort is starting to show more, and that’s why we’re winning.”

Hopefully Pope’s teammates don’t have any reason to let him hear it the rest of the way — this is much more fun.