Derek Anderson helped Rick Pitino land Tounde Yessoufou at St. John's

One legendary Kentucky player helped a legendary Kentucky coach land one of the top players in the portal — someone Kentucky actually wanted, in case things fell through with Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic.

Tounde Yessoufou was seen as a heavy UCLA lean until Rick Pitino and St. John’s swooped in and stole him at the draft withdrawal deadline. It wasn’t cheap, but the Red Storm got it done, and the former Baylor star says the decision became easy for him as conversations ramped up and the Hall of Famer shared his pitch.

“It was a no-brainer for me, to be honest. I was trying to figure out what was going to be the perfect fit. Coach Pitino is a Hall of Fame coach and knows how to turn players that are good to great,” Yessoufou told the New York Post. “I had a Zoom call with Coach Pitino. Him and I had a great conversation. I love his energy, the way he’s thinking about using me, but most importantly, he’s a championship coach. I always love to play for somebody that has that experience and knowledge.”

An interesting twist to the story? Derek Anderson — Mark Pope‘s teammate on the 1996 national championship roster in Lexington — spoke with Yessoufou during the process and vouched for Pitino, telling the portal target his time with the Johnnies “would be difficult but rewarding,” according to the New York Post.

Anderson, along with former Pitino players Zuby Ejiofor, Dillon Mitchell and Bryce Hopkins — a past Cat, as well — told the Baylor transfer to go for it.

“That’s all I can ask for: a coach who will shoot me straight. I’m ready to work,” Yessoufou, who averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest as a freshman in Waco, said. “That’s somebody you want in your corner because they’re going to hold you accountable, but at the same time they are going to give you the confidence you need to be able to compete.”

Since then, Yessoufou has released his own lengthy statement about his recruitment and speculation surrounding the massive price tag that came with the St. John’s commitment.

In it, he says his choice didn’t come down to money — it was all Pitino and his championship pedigree, which Big Blue Nation experienced itself during his time with the Wildcats.

“I usually don’t speak publicly about things like this, but I feel it’s important to address a few things. Ever since I was a kid, my dream has always been to play in the NBA, and that dream has never changed. At the same time, I’ve always believed in myself and have always been self-aware enough to understand what I need to do to put myself in the best position to succeed,” he wrote on social media. “I’ve seen and heard the rumors and speculation surrounding my decision. The truth is, none of that affects me.

“My entire life, I’ve been criticized, doubted, and questioned, and I’ve learned to stay focused on what matters. I want to make one thing very clear: my decision to attend St. John’s has nothing to do with money. My decision was based on basketball, development, and winning. I love what Coach Rick Pitino has built at St. John’s. His experience, leadership, and résumé speak for themselves, but what stood out most to me was the belief he has in his players, his relentless work ethic, and his ability to help good players become great players while also helping them grow as men.

“At every level I’ve played, my goal has always been to compete for championships. I made this decision based on where I believe I can best develop as a player, grow as a leader, and put myself in the strongest position to achieve my ultimate goals. This was a basketball decision. This was a development decision. This was a winning decision. That’s the truth.”

That’s great for Pitino and St. John’s, but what about Kentucky? The Post confirmed UCLA, UK and Louisville were the other contenders for Yessoufou before he settled on the Red Storm. Now, it all comes down to Milan Momcilovic for the Wildcats, Pope’s last hope for a star addition this offseason.

Pope’s mentor reeled in his big fish; now it’s time to see if the third-year coach can do the same in Lexington.