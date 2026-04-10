Robert Morris Forward DeSean Goode Set to Meet with Kentucky In-Person

Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode is set to have an in-person meeting with Kentucky this weekend, sources tell KSR. Goode had a Zoom with Kentucky earlier in the week.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward is set to take visits next week. He’s set to have in-person meetings with Kentucky, Oklahoma, NC State, St. John’s, and Louisville this weekend. Goode is also set to take an official visit to Kansas next week.

Goode averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists during the 2025-26 season with Robert Morris. Before Robert Morris, he spent his freshman season at IU Indianapolis, where he averaged 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

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