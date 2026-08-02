Devin Booker is dropping a book about Book 1s

If you have a punny name, it is best to lean into it. At least, that would be the advice of Devin Armani Booker. Book debuted his first signature shoe, dubbed the Book 1, in December 2023, and its marketing pushed it as Chapter 1. Now, Booker is taking all of the above a step further, releasing an actual book about the Book 1s.

Somewhere, Cosmo Kramer, with his coffee table book about coffee tables with legs that made it stand up like a coffee table, is proud.

Devin Booker’s promo for his new book, ‘In My Shoes,’ goes crazy 🔥



🎥: @DevinBook pic.twitter.com/fhjacGRwMN — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 31, 2026

Titled Devin Booker: In My Shoes: From hardwood to concrete, the former Wildcat’s latest venture aims to take fans behind the scenes of his sneaker journey, the creation of the Book 1, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in art and design. It will be packed with sketches and images of the various Book 1 colorways, including various Player Exclusives (PEs) like the Kentucky version that Mark Pope once showcased. The book strives to be a tribute to the history of the signature shoe, as well as serve as a blueprint for the future.

Devin Booker: In My Shoes arrives September 8, 2026 via Rizzoli. The 240-page hardcover dives into Book’s journey from sneaker obsessed kid to Nike signature athlete, featuring stories, sketches, inspirations, and never before seen imagery behind the Nike Book 1 pic.twitter.com/0VGbaUgFKb — Dbookone (@nikebook1) July 2, 2026

Nike recently debuted Book 2s, including a colorway collaboration with the University of Kentucky called Must be the Denim, that released alongside the team’s throwback denim uniforms last season. The launch had fans lining up around the block to cop a pair.

Most people will say, as much as they anticipated the Book 2s, that the Book 1 is the superior footwear. It is a unique blend of basketball sneaker and skater shoe, and took the shoe community by storm. Its story will now be immortalized in an oversized photo-forward publication.

The 240-page hardcover tome will release on September 8th by the publisher Rizzoli and can be yours for $57.50 (or $75 Canadian dollars).