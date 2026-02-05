Devin Booker's new shoe, 'It Must Be The Denim', will have an exclusive UK launch on Saturday

Devin Booker‘s new shoe, the Book 2, is getting the denim treatment — and you can grab yourself a pair this weekend.

Appropriately named “It Must Be The Denim”, Booker’s latest signature shoe release is inspired by Kentucky’s 1996 national championship run, which saw the Wildcats rock the famous denim jerseys that will return on Saturday for the Tennessee game in Rupp Arena.

Nike is running an exclusive UK launch ahead of the shoe’s official release. Before Kentucky’s matchup with the Volunteers (8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN), fans can make their way to Central Bank Center’s Downtown Studio located at 410 W. Vine St. in Lexington from 2-8 p.m. ET, where the shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Below are some extra details on the shoe’s features and details.

“Channeling the denim uniforms worn by Book’s alma mater during their 1996 season, the Book 2 ‘It Must Be The Denim’ celebrates the 30th anniversary of an iconic jersey in college hoops history. Don’t worry: plenty of denim floods the upper of the shoe, while white and blue accents roar Kentucky Wildcats dominance. Sharpened with a new traction system that’s honed to handle every cut needed on the hardwood.”

There is a giant Book here at the UK Student Center.



Devin Booker’s new shoe, the Book 2 “It Must Be The Denim”, celebrates Kentucky’s 1996 title team. They’ll be released on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/sVsFGTOS6B — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) February 5, 2026

If you happen to be around UK’s campus in the coming days, make sure to pop into the Student Center for a chance to win a $500 gift card from sporting goods retailer Hibbett. All you have to do to enter is take a picture with the giant Book featured in the tweet above, post it on your Instagram, and follow/tag @HibbertOfficial. Click here for more information. The promo runs through Feb. 8.

Booker has been all-in on the Kentucky-inspired denim since releasing his debut shoe, the Book 1, last year. Now he’s running it back with the Book 2, and appears to be involved in UK’s promotion of the denim jerseys. UK’s denim collection is available for sale over at Rally House, and now it doesn’t feel like a coincidence that there is a Booker t-shirt jersey among the few items for sale.

Kentucky’s denim jerseys for Saturday’s game against Tennessee haven’t been shown to the public just yet, but you have to imagine some of the players will be rocking Booker’s new denim shoes to complete the look.