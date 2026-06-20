Devin Booker will change his number this season

The Kentucky Wildcats’ college jersey numbers are officially here, but Devin Booker made some news in the NBA jersey number world this week. The 5-time All-Star will be changing his number from #1 to #15 effective in the upcoming season.

Booker wore #1 at Kentucky and maintained that into the NBA, where he has spent all 11 seasons of his career. The decision comes as a way to honor his father, Melvin, who wore #15 at the University of Missouri and Moss Point High School. Devin, who also went to Moss Point, repped #2 during his high school days. Moss Point retired both numbers.

Mark Williams wore #15 for the Suns last season, but the big man is a restricted free agent this offseason. If he returns to Phoenix, he’ll need to find some new digits.

This won’t be Book’s first donning of the number #15. He wore it for Team USA in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, where he won a Gold Medal.

While Booker most certainly is honoring his father with the number change, it is hard not to draw a parallel to another one of Book’s idols. The late, great Kobe Bryant autographed a pair of shoes for Booker after a game during his rookie season along with the message, “Be legendary.” Book now has “Be legendary” tattooed on his arm. Kobe Bryant famously changed his number in the middle of his career from #8 to #24 after 10 years in the league, very similar to what Book is doing now.

If Booker can get both #1 and #15 retired with the Phoenix Suns, that would, indeed, be legendary.