Devin Burkes becomes latest former player to join Kentucky's baseball staff

The 2026 Kentucky baseball came to a tough end in the Morgantown regional. UK is now starting a big offseason that will included some transfer portal recruiting in an effort to rebuild the roster in Lexington. One of the coaches who will help build the next team was just added to that staff. It’s another familiar face.

One day after former Kentucky pitcher and Elon assistant coach Ryder Giles joined Nick Mingione’s staff, another former Wildcat was announced as a new member of that same staff. Devin Burkes is coming home.

Hey #BBN, how do you like the sound of Coach Devo? 😼@Devin_Burkes is back! pic.twitter.com/MAL7SItGzx — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 4, 2026

“It’s a blessing to be back. I’ve been in talks with Coach Minge for a long time and he’s blessed me enough to for me and my family to get this opportunity,” Burkes said. “And help out the team and the state I love the most.”

“BBN, I’m back. Let’s get to work.”

Devin Burkes became a starter at the end of his freshman season in 2022 and never looked back. The Florida native finished his Kentucky career with 165 hits, 21 home runs, 130 RBI, 43 stolen bases, and a .262/.393/.438 career slash line. Burkes was a key member of Kentucky’s super regional team in 2023 and College World Series squad in 2024. Now he’s returning after just one year away from the program.

After the Cats lost three catchers to the transfer portal this week, Mingione is bringing back a veteran catcher who will likely help with whoever is picked to be Kentucky’s starting catcher in 2027. The offseason is off and running in Lexington.

Career accomplishments for Devin Burkes

Mr. Wildcat (2024 & 2025, Top Male UK Athletics award)

• Most Outstanding Player, Lexington Regional (2023)

• All-Regional Team, Lexington Regional (2024, 2023)

• Co-National Player of the Week, 2/27/23 (Collegiate Baseball)

• Academic All-District (College Sports Communicators; 2025, 2024, 2023)

• SEC All-Tournament Team (2022)

• SEC Academic Honor Roll (2022, 2023, 2024)

• SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2021)

• Dean’s List (Fall 2022, 2021 2020; Spring 2023, 2022)

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of seven Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.