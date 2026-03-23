DeWayne Peevy Agrees to Contract Extension as DePaul's AD

DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through 2031, per Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone. Peevy was a name that was linked to the Kentucky athletic director opening following Mitch Barnhart’s retirement announcement.

Peevy was at Kentucky for 12 years from 2008 to 2020, most recently serving as Deputy Director of Athletics from 2013 to 2020. He has been DePaul’s athletic director since 2020 and recently received a contract extension in 2023. Now, he’s getting another extension.

DePaul and AD DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through 2031.



Peevy’s name had been publicly linked to the AD vacancy at Kentucky, where he previously worked for 12 years. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 23, 2026

Peevy was among several potential candidates on the KSR Athletic Director Hot Board, written by Adam Luckett in early March. During his 12 years at Kentucky, Peevy played a big role in fundraising and media relations, also working closely with the men’s basketball program.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto talked about Kentucky’s search for a new athletic director during an appearance on Matthew & Jimmy on the Wildcat Drive. Having launched a so-called “listening tour,” Kentucky is vetting potential candidates.

“Understanding what has happened in the last 10 years of college athletics, from legal decisions, settlements, what’s permitted, what we’re still working on, and what that means for athletic departments,” Capilouto said. “… You have a limited amount of dollars you can share with your student athletes across and within sports. How do you do that in an effective and efficient way?”

Barnhart is set to transition to his new role on the academic side of the university beginning on July 1. He is set to transition into a new role as the school’s first Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. His new contract will run through August 31, 2030, with a base salary of $950,000, payable in equal monthly installments.

“I’m not going to pick my successor,” Barnhart said during his retirement press conference. “That is not my role. This is the university’s search, and I will not be involved in it. If they ask my advice or ask my opinion, I’m glad to give it, but this is the President’s search. It’s his search.”





