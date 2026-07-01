Diana Collins' greatest value to Kentucky could be minutes at point guard

The point guard spot is always an important one, but under Kenny Brooks, having a capable point guard is more than a necessity. Georgia Amoore and Tonie Morgan were surefire products before arriving at Kentucky, but the same cannot be said about former five-star recruit Maddyn Greenway. That could be where Alabama transfer Diana Collins enters the fold.

Collins could very well be Kentucky’s secondary point guard based on what Brooks recently told On3’s Talia Goodman. The 5-foot-9 senior is more of a two guard at heart, but she has recorded minutes at the one before.

“We wanted to make sure that Maddyn has help,” Brooks told Goodman. “Anytime you can add a point guard who’s been to the second round of the NCAA tournament, you’re going to get a very valuable player and somebody who knows the SEC.”

Greenway being a freshman would probably have to be the biggest “weakness” in her game. She’ll be expected to be a leader for Kentucky all while making the transition from 2A hoops in Minnesota to the SEC. On top of that, there’s just no way she’ll be able to play 40 minutes a game. She may be a super athlete, but she is still human. She’s going to need help with point guard duties.

Asia Boone was the backup point guard to Morgan last season, especially in the first half of the year when she was coming off the bench. However, Boone eventually became the full-time starter at the two last year, and with her coming back, she’ll almost certainly be the starting shooting guard again. That would allow Collins to fulfill that role as a backup in the backcourt. She’ll probably even help Boone out some at the two.

After averaging 8.4 points per game on 39.8% shooting from deep a year ago, Collins has proved that she can hang in the SEC. Her three-point volume has never been remarkably high, but the shots she does take tend to be quality looks. Adding a scorer like that to assist in the backcourt could give Kentucky a different look offensively.

Just when you thought you were catching a break with Greenway or Boone going to the bench, here comes arguably Kentucky’s craftiest and smartest scorer in Collins.

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