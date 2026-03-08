Dick Vitale calls out Kentucky's NIL spending, says BBN shouldn't accept moral victories

We’re used to Dick Vitale coming to Rupp Arena and working himself into a frenzy, raving about the Cats and their fantastic Diaper Dandies. That is no longer the case. Sure, we still got a fun photo opp of Dickie V in the student section wearing a wig before the game, but as it unfolded, he made it clear what he thinks of the current state of Kentucky Basketball; it wasn’t pretty.

This was Vitale’s third Kentucky game this season. He was also at Rupp in December to see the Cats lose to North Carolina and beat Indiana. In the first half of today’s 84-77 loss to Florida, he weighed in on Kentucky’s roster construction, which he said does not justify the reported $22 million price tag.

“I’m gonna say this right here, win or lose. I’ve done several Kentucky games now. Win or lose, $22 million, this team, the reports are, in terms of the NIL for their players. I think with $22 million, they could have put together a better roster than they did. I really do,” he said.

“Especially when you’ve got $22 million to spend on the players,” Vitale added when Dykes mentioned how Kentucky doesn’t have any superstar freshmen this season. “I think a lot of schools would like the dollars and the support. Not only the money, they’ve got great support here. These Big Blue Nation fans are so passionate. They deserve better.”

Dick Vitale: "I've done several now Kentucky games… $22 million this team [reportedly has spent] in terms of the NIL for their players. I think in $22 million, they could have put together a better roster than they did. I really do." 🏀🎙️🔥



When Florida led by 17 in the second half, Vitale asked his ESPN colleague (and former UK assistant coach) Jimmy Dykes if he thought Kentucky’s performance this season was acceptable given the preseason expectations.

“The standard at Kentucky, coach, and you know this, is not 6th, 7th, or 8th in the SEC,” Dykes said. “The standard at Kentucky — there’s a banner in the Craft Center that says National Championship No. 9. Did they miss on some of their evaluations? Probably, but they’re not the only team that did. But it’s not an excuse, and Mark Pope knows the pressure that he’s under as the Kentucky head coach, but he is relentless to get Kentucky back to where he knows they’re supposed to be.”

“The people want them to do so well,” Vitale said. “They want Mark Pope to succeed here. I mean they are really cheering…The bottom line is, they want Mark Pope to do well. They really do. The fans here were ecstatic when he was named head coach. Rick Pitino swears by it.”

Even when Kentucky made a comeback late in the game, cutting a 20-point Florida lead to single digits, Vitale kept going, saying that moral victories are not acceptable at programs like Kentucky, especially at home. I’ll add, especially on Senior Day.

“Well, I’ll tell you one thing. You don’t want to walk out of here thinking you’ve got a moral victory. Moral victories do not count at this level of basketball. And I think you’ll hear some of the people [say], ‘Well, we played them close. We played them tough.’ Bottom line is you’re Kentucky. You’re Kentucky, and you’ve got to leave here either with a win, especially at home. There are no moral victories. Come on. I don’t want to hear that.”

“The reason I mentioned that about moral victories is, today when I was having lunch over at the Hyatt, I had Kentucky fans saying, ‘Hey, we played them close last time. We only lost by nine.’ I mean, come on!”

As the dust settles on Kentucky’s 12th loss of the season, fourth at home, it’s hard to argue with him.









