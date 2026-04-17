Dicky Lyons Jr. brings back the 'Daily Dicky' at Kentucky Football practice

If you’ve followed the start of the Will Stein era closely, you know that Kentucky’s new coach has a penchant for nostalgia. Throughout the spring, Stein has invited former players to practice, including the stars of his formative years as a Kentucky fan like Tim Couch, Andre Woodson, Derek Abney, and Craig Yeast. Dicky Lyons Jr. is the latest player from the mid 2000s to drop by the Joe Craft Football Training Center to check out the Cats. With the help of UK Sports Network, he brought back a cult classic: the Daily Dicky.

Kentucky fans of a certain age will remember Lyons’ recurring bit for the UKSN. During fall camp in 2008, the swaggy wide receiver gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the program with his videos, showing off the team dorms, the practice facility, and the eating hall, and interviewing his teammates and coaches. In a time before social media, it was prime Kentucky Football content. This week, Dicky resurrected the Daily Dicky for his trip to practice with the help of his son, Dicky Lyons III.

“We’re here at spring practice. When I tell you I saw some of the most energetic coaches, some of the most energetic players I’ve seen in a long time, there’s actually two things I want to talk about. I saw size that I’ve never seen before here and I saw speed that I’ve never seen here in a long time. And you know what they say, Richard, quick feet…”

“Quick routes?” Lyons III guessed.

“Gotta eat,” his dad corrected. “Slow feet don’t eat. Slow feet don’t eat, and size never apologize.”

“We’ve got some big, fast, strong players with some coaches who got energy. So, if you want to see something special you come out to that Saturday Spring Game, rain or shine.”

Unfortunately, the game will not be rain or shine, and storms are expected on Saturday. UK is monitoring the weather and will let fans know accordingly. That doesn’t make the Daily Dicky any less awesome.

The return of the Daily Dicky!

"We got some big, fast, strong players with some coaches who got energy. If you want to see something special you come out to that Spring Game"

Dicky Lyons Jr gave his thoughts after visiting @UKFootball Practice. pic.twitter.com/AKdkqbiYLI — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) April 17, 2026

If you’re a Dicky Lyons Jr. rookie, it’s my pleasure to give you a brief education. Like Stein, his father played for Kentucky. Dicky Lyons Sr. was a star at St. Xavier and played running back, receiver, kick returner, punter, kicker, and defensive back for Charlie Bradshaw at Kentucky in the 60s. He was named first-team All-SEC as a junior and senior and earned second-team all-league honors as a sophomore. Lyons went on to play professionally in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, and also in the Canadian Football League and the World Football League. He was eventually inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Even though the Lyons family settled in Louisiana, Dicky Jr. followed in his dad’s footsteps at Kentucky, playing for Rich Brooks from 2004-08. He became one of Andre Woodson’s favorite targets and was also an elite kick returner, totaling 108 catches and 16 touchdowns in his career. Lyons’ best game was against Florida in 2007, when he had eight catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had an 80-year touchdown at Louisville, which makes him and his father possibly the only father-son combo in NCAA history with touchdown catches of 80 yards or more.

Dicky Jr. also nearly took LSU safety Craig Steltz’s head off during Kentucky’s upset of the No. 1 Tigers in 2007, which would almost certainly be called targeting now.

Sadly, Dicky Lyons Jr.’s Kentucky career was cut short due to knee injuries his senior season. However, the memories live on, both on the field and off. Here’s hoping we get more Daily Dicky videos in the future.