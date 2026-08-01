Did the NCAA Bait Congress Into Action with 5-for-5?

It’s been a chaotic 18 hours for the college sports world. At least one person who is deeply in the weeds believes the NCAA created this chaos purposefully to push legislation in Congress.

Powerbrokers spent years lobbying and significant financial resources to put together the Protect College Sports Act, legislation designed to give the NCAA antitrust exemptions that would allow it to enforce rules and also compensate players. All of the work was nearly flushed down the toilet as the Senate prepared for its August recess.

With a deadline drawing near, the Protect College Sports Act needed support from the SEC and Big Ten to stay alive. They got that with very little time to spare.

The Big Ten and SEC reversed course shortly after a judge unleashed chaos, issuing a temporary restraining order that gave all high school athletes from the class of 2022 an extra year of eligibility. The attorneys who filed for that TRO believe the NCAA was acting in bad faith to force universal support behind the Protect College Sports Act.

Rob Shelquist, partner at Cuneo Gilbert Flannery & LaDuca, LLP representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement to Front Office Sports that the NCAA may have set this rule to create chaos in the first place. “It appears that the decision to exclude the college athletes knowing that they would likely win a TRO was for political expediency to publicize the need for legislative action,” he said. “We are concerned that having decisively achieved a hard-won victory, the PCSA will now ignore the Judge’s careful analysis and block the college athletes’ access to the courts in the future.”

It would be a masterful game of chess by the NCAA, going completely against everything we know about the organization. However, this theory does make some sense, even if the NCAA shared a memo to schools across the country that they plan to appeal the injunction.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.