DJ Okoth Could Be An Early Name to Watch for Kentucky in 2028

DJ Okoth is emerging as one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2028 class after a strong Nike EYBL performance with Alabama Fusion. With the June 15 contact period just weeks away, Okoth is a name to watch.

“It’s been amazing,” Okoth told KSR during the Memphis EYBL session. “I’ve showcased my shot-making ability and my ability to get downhill.”

Okoth is ranked as the No. 3 small forward and the No. 10 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Okoth as the No. 3 small forward and the No. 7 overall player in the 2028 class.

“I’m a slasher who can get downhill, pull up in the midrange, and if I’m open, I’ll make a three,” Okoth said. “[I’m looking to show] my ability to shoot the three and my ball handling.”

Kentucky Keeping an Eye on DJ Okoth

Kentucky has been keeping an eye on DJ Okoth as his recruitment begins. Mark Pope and his staff were at multiple of his games in Memphis over the weekend.

“I’ve seen them at my games the last few games. Some of the recruiters have followed me,” Okoth said. “I like how they play basketball. I just like how they play, their coaching style, and everything.”

Okoth has a high regard for Pope and his program. He’s heard a lot about him as a coahc.

“Great guy. He’s a great guy,” Okoth said. “Everybody keeps telling me that he’s a great guy who knows the game really well.”

Early Stages of the Recruiting Process

It’s still early for DJ Okoth, but he’s been able to get a bit of a head start in his recruitment. He’s already taken unofficial visits to Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt, while Ole Miss also shows some interest.

“It’s a blessing because of all the college coaches coming out to watch me and my team play,” Okoth said. “They recently reached out to my parents, so now I know who’s looking at me and who’s interested.”

As the June 15 date approaches, Okoth is starting to take his recruitment more seriously. He doesn’t want to get too high or too low.

“I’m just going to stay level because I know, at some point, the decision is going to get really [hard] for me,” he said. “I’m just going to remain humble.”

Okoth said he’s locked in as a 2028 and not eying a reclassification. He broke down what he’s looking for in a school.

“A great academic program so that I can learn, and a great coaching staff,” he said.