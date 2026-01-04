Kentucky cornerback DJ Waller Jr. will transfer to Louisville

When Vince Marrow left Kentucky for Louisville last summer, we knew that it would eventually lead to the Cardinals eventually recruiting players from Lexington. We are seeing that play out right now. The first former Kentucky player has crossed the rivalry line.

DJ Waller Jr. is moving down I-64 after spending the last two seasons in Lexington.

BREAKING: Kentucky transfer DB DJ Waller has committed to Louisville🔴⚫️https://t.co/bVSmBojJXY pic.twitter.com/4lRizrvAcD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 3, 2026

Louisville hosted the multi-time transfer on Saturday for a visit. That led directly to a commitment. Marrow has helped UofL land their first Youngstown native. Waller will be a redshirt junior in 2026 with two years of eligibility remaining.

After spending one season and winning a national championship with Michigan, DJ Waller Jr. entered the portal after spring practice in Ann Arbor and landed at Kentucky for the 2024 season. The 6-foot-3 cornerback from Youngstown played in seven games with four starting assignments as sophomore. Waller finished that season with 13 tackles and two pass breakups but had to miss the final five games due to injury after battling injuries throughout fall camp. The injury bug followed Waller into his junior season in 2025 as a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1 lingered all season. The cornerback played in just two games.

Kentucky’s hiring of Will Stein meant that some former Louisville staffers would now be working at UK. That was after the Marrow development that would ultimately lead to some UK players moving to Louisville. The Governor’s Cup rivalry is in a unique place right now.

Louisville hosted two other former Kentucky players for a visit

DJ Waller Jr. was not the only former Kentucky player checking out the football facilities on Floyd Street this weekend. On Day 1 of the transfer portal window, Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith II visited Louisville. This occurred one day after news broke that the former four-star recruits who finished their high school careers at Corbin (Ky.) High were entering the portal.

Louisville hosted the Smith twins – Jerrod and Jacob – tonight.



Jerrod posted 27 tackles, 5 TFLs and a sack at Kentucky this year.



Expected to draw high-level P4 interest.



Louisville is prioritizing the trenches early on. pic.twitter.com/W9Cz72lwkz — Ty Spalding (@TySpalding) January 3, 2026

Louisville could have multiple former Kentucky players on their roster in 2026. Times are changing.