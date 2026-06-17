Does Mark Pope's beard have super powers?

It’s been 86 days since Kentucky lost to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and Mark Pope walked off the court in St. Louis with his face set in a deep grimace.

It’s been 67 days since Collin Chandler committed to BYU, and 63 since Rob Wright III, Kentucky’s top point guard target in the portal, decided to return to Provo after visiting Lexington.

It’s been 58 days since Donnie Freeman committed to St. John’s over Kentucky, picking Rick Pitino and the Red Storm over Pope, Pitino’s former team captain, and 50 since Tyran Stokes committed to Kansas, taking Kentucky to 0-3 on the Banner Boys’ signs. It’s been 49 days since Pope flew to Israel to watch Brazilian center Marcio Santos, who ultimately committed to LSU.

It’s been 38 days since Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic arrived in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine, during which buzz picked up that Moreno could be a first-round pick, and Momcilovic said on more than one occasion that he really just wanted to be a pro vs. another year in college.

It’s been 24 days since Moreno announced he was returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season, taking the nightmare scenario off the table. Pope got that news while in Florida for the SEC Spring Meetings, his family tagging along to enjoy the emerald waters of 30A. A group shot on the beach showed Pope relaxing with his girls, sporting the barest of five o’clock shadows.

Photos by averylynnpope/IG; @CoachMarkPope/Twitter

It’s been 16 days since we got another, more iconic, beach photo, posted by Pope himself right after Momcilovic committed to Kentucky. In it, Pope is sitting in a beach chair in Costa Rica, talking on the phone and holding a fruity drink and a pair of playing cards, a king and a jack, beside a spectacular fruit plate. The beard was more defined in that shot, which was set to 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death),” his new theme song.

It’s been 10 days since 2027 top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton committed to Kentucky and debunked the myth that Pope can’t land an elite high school recruit not from the state. It’s been nine days since Pope did an interview with the UK Sports Network, still sporting the beard, which he acknowledged publicly for the first time.

“Dunno,” Pope said when Michelle Knezovic asked if the beard was here to stay. “I like it. I like it. We are going to hit this hard, and we are going to lean into our standard every single day, relentlessly with no negotiations, so I like the vibe, so we’ll keep rolling for at least another day.”

“At least another day” has turned into nine — hey, nice number — and now, Pope may be on the verge of another big win. Kentucky is trending as the frontrunner for Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica, a 17-year-old with NBA lottery pick potential. Kusturica, who will play two seasons of college basketball before he’s eligible for the draft, would be a heck of an addition to Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster, which already has top 15 potential.

Started the day shooting promos with our team @PaulMillerKY ! Let’s Go Cats! pic.twitter.com/5y3rZL7wHc — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) June 17, 2026

It’s been two days since we saw Pope on the floor with his team for the first time as summer practice began, the beard filling in nicely and accompanied by more hair atop his head. It’s been a few hours since Pope tweeted pictures from his commercial shoot for Paul Miller Ford, which I immediately zoomed in on to make sure the beard was intact. It is — maybe slightly trimmed — but that’s a good indication of where we are right now as a fanbase, overanalyzing photos and praying that the razor stays away from Pope’s side of the sink.

After a rocky start to a critical offseason, Kentucky Basketball is on a heater, especially if they land Kusturica. There are likely several reasons behind that: money, the additions of Keegan Brown and Mo Williams, the latter of which has quickly developed a reputation as a closer. But don’t discount Pope’s beard, which came into existence around the time Moreno announced his return, and whose powers have been growing ever since. Forget No Shave November; we’re approaching No Shave Until Number Nine.