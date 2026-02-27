Does Transfer Portal Success Equal NCAA Tournament Success?

You may have heard, but the Kentucky basketball team has zero commitments in its 2026 recruiting class. This week, it’s sparked conversations about a general manager position, one conversation Mark Pope says is happening “on a weekly basis.” It doesn’t matter if Mark Pope hires a general manager or gets a commitment from Tyran Stokes, Kentucky will certainly be shopping in the transfer portal this offseason.

As the transfer portal approaches, die-hard Kentucky fans curate wish lists of players to bring to Lexington. In a certain segment of the fanbase, it’s all-consuming. But does it actually matter?

I explored that question by opening up a spreadsheet. Fair or not, college basketball is a results business and the only result that truly matters is what happens in March. Can you get the desired result in the NCAA Tournament by investing heavily in the transfer portal?

For this exercise, I pooled together 15 teams that Kentucky will be competing against for the top players in the transfer portal. The data collected was simple: What was the school’s transfer portal class ranked, and where did they finish in the NCAA Tournament and final AP Poll?

Warning: There are a lot of numbers, and there are two big differences that you need to know. 247’s transfer portal rankings only include the players signed. On3 weighs who you signed and also who you lost, which gives wildly different results.

I also am not including the 2022-23 results. Few teams signed more than one transfer portal player at the time. On3 didn’t even have rankings for the class. Of the Top 10 teams in 247’s rankings, only three won an NCAA Tournament game in 2023.

2023-24 Transfer Portal Rankings and NCAA Tournament Results

Team On3 Portal Ranking 247 Portal Ranking NCAA Tourney Finish Final AP Poll Kentucky* 69 88 First Round 23 Louisville 59 29 Missed Field NR Kansas 50 1 Second Round 19 Tennessee 21 52 Elite 8 5 Florida 5 12 First Round NR Duke* 45 NR Elite 8 9 North Carolina 55 20 Sweet 16 7 Houston 39 31 Sweet 16 3 Auburn 54 88 First Round 18 Texas Tech 48 30 First Round NR Indiana 17 15 Missed Field NR Michigan 36 51 Missed Field NR St. John’s NR 6 Missed Field NR UConn*

NR 96 National Champs 1 Arizona 13 17 Sweet 16 11 Arkansas 20 7 Missed Field NR

*Only added one player from the transfer portal

Investing in the transfer portal did not correlate to postseason success this early in the process. Of the seven teams that appeared in the top 20 of at least one roster-building ranking, only two made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, with three missing the field completely.

2024-25 Transfer Portal Rankings and NCAA Tournament Results

Team On3 Portal Ranking 247 Portal Ranking NCAA Tourney Finish Final AP Poll Ranking Kentucky 29 5 Sweet 16 12 Louisville 1 27 First Round 21 Kansas 2 3 First Round NR Tennessee 27 14 Elite 8 5 Florida 44 35 National Champs 1 Duke 63 22 Final Four 3 North Carolina 31 50 First Round NR Houston* 53 103 National Runner-Up 2 Auburn 49 58 Final Four 4 Texas Tech 7 20 Elite 8 8 Indiana 4 2 Missed Field NR Michigan 9 10 Sweet 16 10 St. John’s 11 4 Second Round 11 UConn 28 42 Second Round NR Arizona 43 35 Sweet 16 15 Arkansas 25 1 Sweet 16 20

Last season was the first in which college basketball name brands truly weaponized the transfer portal. It paid dividends for almost everyone, with three exceptions — Kansas, Indiana, and Louisville. Every other team with a Top 20 class advanced to at least the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

However, trends changed for the final weekend of the college basketball season. Four No. 1 seeds filled the Final Four, and none of them primarily used the portal to build their roster. You see the rankings. Do you remember the players? Of the 20 Final Four starters, only four were in their first year at a new school after hitting the transfer portal: Houston’s Milos Uzan, Auburn’s Miles Kelly, and Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu and Alijah Martin.

2025 Transfer Portal Rankings

We do not know how the 2026 season will end, but we can see where teams are projected to start in the NCAA Tournament.

Team On3 Portal Ranking 247 Portal Ranking Lunardi Projected Seed Current AP Poll Ranking Kentucky 2 5 8 NR Louisville 22 3 6 24 Kansas 64 43 3 14 Tennessee 7 29 5 22 Florida 43 6 3 7 Duke 62 NR 1 1 North Carolina 74 22 6 18 Houston* 69 111 2 5 Auburn 9 9 10 NR Texas Tech 52 27 4 16 Indiana 18 10 11 NR Michigan 4 2 1 3 St. John’s 11 1 5 15 UConn 61 32 1 6 Arizona 77 138 1 2 Arkansas 59 66 5 20

Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, and Auburn had highly-touted portal classes, yet find themselves floating to various degrees around the bubble. After a slow start, Florida has figured it out and appears to be one of the most dangerous teams ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Nobody has juggled transfer portal and on-court success this season better than Dusty May at Michigan.

What Does This All Mean?

That’s a lot of data from a cherry-picked sample size. Drawing definitive conclusions would feel off-base, particularly when you consider the subjectivity of all these rankings. Despite its flaws, I think we can all agree that transfer portal “success” does not guarantee postseason success.

Specific examples illustrate why that is the case. Louisville invested its resources in top-ranked guards, but without formidable players in the post, they get bullied and fall flat in every big game. Auburn’s talented transfer portal class is coached by Steven Pearl. Jayden Quaintance helped goose Kentucky’s rankings, and he has only appeared in four games for Kentucky.

How do you build a Final Four team? Mark Story crunched the numbers, and of the 180 players to start in Final Four games since 2016, only eight were one-and-done freshmen, while 130 were juniors or seniors.

Dan Hurley and Kelvin Sampson have become Final Four regulars over the last five years by getting old and staying old. Flipping rosters every single year is a dangerous, high-risk game. Mark Pope is playing the game once again, and if his previous two portal hauls are indicative of future performance, there’s a 50/50 shot he doesn’t just find the best players, but the right ones.