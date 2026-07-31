It doesn't matter if it's LeBron James or Kevin Durant -- Jerone Morton wants the toughest defensive assignment

Jerone Morton is used to stepping up to a challenge. Kentucky could be his toughest one yet.

A graduate of George Rogers Clark out in Winchester, KY, Morton helped lead the Cardinals to back-to-back high school state championship game appearances in 2022 and 2023. He was the best player on both GRC teams, the first squad ultimately cutting down the nets in Rupp Arena. In his second run at Rupp, he had the task of defending future No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick Reed Sheppard (North Laurel), only to be rewarded with having to slow down the state’s all-time leading high school scorer in Travis Perry (Lyon County) less than 24 hours later.

GRC won both games, with Morton limiting the higher-ranked Sheppard and Perry to performances that were below their standards. In between those matchups back in the middle of March 2023, his head coach, Josh Cook, joked that it could be LeBron James waiting on the other end of the floor and Morton would still be the first to say he wants the defensive assignment.

“There’s no doubt when we’re playing tomorrow night (against Perry), I would imagine who he’s gonna want to guard,” Cook said over three years ago now. “And there’s no question about it. There’s no hesitation. If it was LeBron James, Jerone Morton is probably asking for the matchup. If I’m picking a player in the state of Kentucky, it’s Jerone Morton, and I think his results say why.”

Fast forward to 2026, and Morton has not lost any of that confidence on defense. On Thursday, KSR asked him about Cook’s quote about LeBron from 2023 and if he still feels the same way now.

“I ain’t gonna lie, my teammates even last year, they would name NBA players. Like, ‘Could you guard Kevin Durant? Could you guard anybody?’ And I’m gonna say yeah,” Morton said. “Like, what you think I’m gonna say? No?

“I don’t know. I just feel like I always gotta have confidence in myself no matter what I’m doing. I don’t care who it is. They got to put their shoes on just like I put my shoes on. I just think I can guard anybody, for sure.”

If Morton wants to regularly find himself on the floor for his dream school this fall, it’ll start on defense. He understands he’ll likely be coming off the bench in the backcourt behind Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins. But he passed up on opportunities at other schools with larger roles to come back home and play in Lexington.

This is where he wants to succeed, even if it doesn’t come with the fame of scoring 15-plus points per game as a full-time starter.

Morton can score the ball, make no mistake about it. He was the leading scorer at GRC for multiple years. After a limited role as a freshman at Morehead State, the 6-foot-4 guard went for 10.4 points per game as a sophomore. Making the jump to the WCC at Washington State as a junior, Morton averaged 7.8 points on shooting splits of 43.8/38.8/82.0.

Now at Kentucky, he’ll likely see those scoring numbers cut once again. But Morton’s role with the Wildcats will be clear: keep the offense afloat while the starters rest and hound the opposing team’s best backcourt scoring option. Do that, and playing time will come.

“I feel like I play pretty hard on defense and just try to play the right way on offense,” he added. “I don’t really try to force anything. But defense is definitely one of my calling cards, for sure. I can make shots. I really can do everything, honestly. But yeah, defense is one of my strong suits, for sure.”

Luckily, there won’t be any LeBron Jameses or Kevin Durants playing college basketball next season, but Morton would be the first to tell Mark Pope he wants that challenge if they were.

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