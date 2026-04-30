4-star OL Dominic Black includes Kentucky in final 8 schools
Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another top target took a big step in his decision-making process on Wednesday.
New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village offensive lineman Dominic Black cut his list of schools to eight. Kentucky made an appearance along with Indiana, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
“Cutter Leftwich at Kentucky really emphasizes physicality and technique and that fits how I play,” Black told Rivals. “I like how he sees me in their offense.”
- 1Hot
4-Star Flip 😼
Marquis Bryant commits to UK
- 2Hot
Jerone Morton
is coming home to KY!
- 3New
Márcio Santos
Pope flies to Tel Aviv to meet recruit
- 4Live
Roster Tracker
Jerone Morton joins the board
- 5
Justin McBride picks KENTUCKY!
James Madison transfer is coming to Lex
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The No. 243 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking is a top-10 player in Ohio. Kentucky has already added safety Tristin Hughes (Rocky River), EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. (Cincinnati Princeton), and Matthias Burrell (Gahanna Lincoln) to the 2027 class. UK is also a strong contender for Black. This blue-chip prospect made it to Lexington on March 27 for a spring practice visit. The Cats have remained in contact with this Ohio target throughout the cycle.
Ohio State and Notre Dame are both sniffing around this recruitment but have not officially entered the party yet with an offer. Kentucky has a strong shot in this battle. Only Virginia Tech (June 12-14) has an official visit locked in with this four-star recruit.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 588 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 651 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 656 overall)
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