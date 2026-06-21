Dominic Black is the MVP of Kentucky Official Visit Weekend

The Kentucky football program is wrapping up its summer of recruiting by hosting 14 official visitors. This weekend’s festivities served as a celebration of sorts, with 13 of the attendees already committed to play for Will Stein‘s program.

While the event was not defined by the closing table, it still included all of the traditional trappings one would expect from an official visit weekend. The players spent time bonding with a BBQ at a horse farm, they toured campus, and spent time in the photoshoot lab.

Fans do not get to see much from the official visits, except for the photoshoot. It allows programs to brand themselves in the recruiting market.

During Stein’s first offseason in Lexington, Kentucky has dove heavy into the nostalgia. Retro logos are all over the set as players pose with their coaches and families. In addition to each set of photos, we also get a short clip players can share on TikTok. Miguel Wilson, a cornerback from Mobile who goes by the “Seatbelt” moniker, was one of the first to share his reel.

That has become the expectation. Well, Dominic Black is defying norms. The four-star offensive tackle from rural Ohio was eager to step into his new uniform and pose for the cameras. What set him apart was his song selection. Instead of using a song from TikTok or a new hip-hop song, his highlights were to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

The juxtaposition of a football player’s photoshoot in 2026 with a hillbilly song from the mid-70s is objectively hilarious. What’s even better? The UK Sports Video crew edits to the song, lining up Dom’s claps with John Denver’s.

We do not know much about Dom Black, but I do know this will quickly endear him to the Kentucky football fanbase.

You already saw Will Stein rocking the No. 22 jersey. Here’s a little more of the head coach with his future quarterback, Jake Nawrot.

Stein didn’t keep the jersey on the entire time. He had on a different fit with EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr.

Running back Kelsey Gerald prefers the all-black fit.

@K_Gerald22 (via UK Athletics)

Will we soon see Tyler Fryman rocking a Kentucky jersey while pledging his allegiance to the Wildcats? Big Blue Nation is impatiently waiting…