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Kentucky OL coach Cutter Leftwich visits 4-star Dominic Black ahead of June official visit

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky football continues to roll on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats landed four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis on Saturday. Some more good news could be on the way.

The Cats continue to make a strong push for one of the top offensive lineman targets on the board. Kentucky offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich was up in Ohio on Thursday to visit four-star prospect Dominic Black.

Dominic Black is the No. 243 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking is a top-10 player in Ohio. Kentucky has already added safety Tristin Hughes (Rocky River), EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. (Cincinnati Princeton), and Matthias Burrell (Gahanna Lincoln) to the 2027 class. UK is also a strong contender for Black. This blue-chip prospect made it to Lexington on March 27 for a spring practice visit. Black recently locked in an official visit with Kentucky. Now the Wildcats made a trip to see the offensive line target ahead of that June visit.

Ohio State and Notre Dame are both sniffing around this recruitment but have not officially entered the party yet with an offer. Kentucky has a strong shot in this battle. Virginia Tech (June 12-14) is the only other school with an official visit locked in with this four-star recruit.

Recruiting never stops.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 337 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 433 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 463 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 551 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 553 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 589 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 653 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 658 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,045 overall)

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2026-05-09