Kentucky OL coach Cutter Leftwich visits 4-star Dominic Black ahead of June official visit
Kentucky football continues to roll on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats landed four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis on Saturday. Some more good news could be on the way.
The Cats continue to make a strong push for one of the top offensive lineman targets on the board. Kentucky offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich was up in Ohio on Thursday to visit four-star prospect Dominic Black.
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Dominic Black is the No. 243 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking is a top-10 player in Ohio. Kentucky has already added safety Tristin Hughes (Rocky River), EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. (Cincinnati Princeton), and Matthias Burrell (Gahanna Lincoln) to the 2027 class. UK is also a strong contender for Black. This blue-chip prospect made it to Lexington on March 27 for a spring practice visit. Black recently locked in an official visit with Kentucky. Now the Wildcats made a trip to see the offensive line target ahead of that June visit.
Ohio State and Notre Dame are both sniffing around this recruitment but have not officially entered the party yet with an offer. Kentucky has a strong shot in this battle. Virginia Tech (June 12-14) is the only other school with an official visit locked in with this four-star recruit.
Recruiting never stops.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 337 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 589 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 653 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,045 overall)
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