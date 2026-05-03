Four-star OL Dominic Black schedules Kentucky official visit
Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another top target will make the trek to Lexington to get a close look at the Wildcats before making his decision.
Four-star offensive lineman Dominic Black released his top eight schools earlier this week. That ultimately led to this blue-chip recruit getting his official visit with Kentucky locked in.
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Dominic Black is the No. 243 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking is a top-10 player in Ohio. Kentucky has already added safety Tristin Hughes (Rocky River), EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr. (Cincinnati Princeton), and Matthias Burrell (Gahanna Lincoln) to the 2027 class. UK is also a strong contender for Black. This blue-chip prospect made it to Lexington on March 27 for a spring practice visit. The Cats have remained in contact with this Ohio target throughout the cycle.
Ohio State and Notre Dame are both sniffing around this recruitment but have not officially entered the party yet with an offer. Kentucky has a strong shot in this battle. Virginia Tech (June 12-14) is the only other school with an official visit locked in with this four-star recruit.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 589 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 653 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,045 overall)
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