Dominika Paurová returns to Kentucky WBB

Addition through retention is a very underrated part of offseason roster building. Of course, we all want Kenny Brooks to go out and get the best players possible in order to put together the best team possible, but sometimes, keeping the pieces you already have can be just as effective, as is the case with Dominika Paurová.

Paurová, who has spent the last two seasons sidelined due to injury, will be returning to Kentucky as a redshirt sophomore, KSR was told.

During the 2023-24 season, Paurová was a freshman who played significant minutes of the bench for an Oregon State team that made a run to the Elite Eight before falling to undefeated South Carolina. That year, she averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while also shooting 37.2% from three-point range. Her best outing actually came in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when she scored 17 points on 6-8 (3-4 3PT) shooting against Eastern Washington.

Kentucky’s backcourt is already loaded, but the 6-foot-1 guard will be another much-welcomed weapon to add into the mix. Diana Collins is already set to join the team after transferring in from Alabama, and each of the three McDonald’s All-Americans coming in can light it up as well. That also includes Asia Boone, who will be returning as well.

Even though she hasn’t been able to play, Paurová has already had two years to sit back, absorb and learn Brooks’ system and style of play, so she should fit like a glove.

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